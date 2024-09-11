Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
11.09.24
08:02 Uhr
18,200 Euro
+0,100
+0,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 11:18 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 10 September 2024 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,694.90p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,726.80p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.4% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.2%. There are currently 84,139,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

11 September 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.