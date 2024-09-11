Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 12:16 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

11 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 10 September 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£49.211million

Including current year income and expenses

£49.437million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

259.34p

Including current year income and expenses

260.53p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

259.72p

Including current year income and expenses

260.81p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


