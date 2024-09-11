BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 10 September 2024 were:
672.26p Capital only
682.88p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 75,000 Ordinary shares on 10th September 2024, the Company has 89,996,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 13,213,000 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
