11.09.2024 13:00 Uhr
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 10 September 2024 were:

209.69p Capital only
210.02p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 11,267 ordinary shares on 10th September 2024, the Company has 74,089,264 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,272,041 shares which are held in Treasury.


