Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 13:00 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 10 September 2024 were:

203.01c Capital only USD (cents)
155.50p Capital only Sterling (pence)
208.57c Including current year income USD (cents)
159.76p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.


