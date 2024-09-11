Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 11 September 2024
Name of applicant:
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
Name of scheme:
GENERAL PURPOSES
Period of return:
From:
12 March 2024
To:
11 September 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
4,550,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares")
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
4,550,000 Ordinary Shares
Name of contact:
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
0207 982 2000