11.09.2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 11 September 2024

Name of applicant:

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

Name of scheme:

GENERAL PURPOSES

Period of return:

From:

12 March 2024

To:

11 September 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

4,550,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares")

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

4,550,000 Ordinary Shares

Name of contact:

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

0207 982 2000


