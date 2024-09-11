Data quality takes centre stage as 70 senior data leaders set to gather at CDO BFSI Exchange 2024

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent opinion piece written for the CDO BFSI Exchange, Ovo Gharoro, CEO and Founder of fintech startup DataSync, noted that while data leaders in the banking and financial services sector often believe that building a 'single source of truth' will help them overcome problems in data inconsistencies and access issues, these types of solutions do not solve the underlying issues around data quality.

With research conducted by the CDO BFSI Exchange revealing data quality as the top investment priority for data leaders in the BFSI sector over the coming 6-12 months, improving data quality will be a key theme discussed at this year's event. Taking place on 11-12 November at the Hilton Syon Park in London, the CDO BFSI Exchange will unite 70 of the most senior data leaders from the UK's banking, insurance, and financial services sectors.

With all confirmed attendees holding head/director level positions and above at top-tier organisations including HSBC, Admiral, Mastercard, Tandem Bank, Pantheon Ventures and Allianz, participants are all budget holders actively looking to improve the efficiency of their organisation's data department.

A hallmark of the CDO BFSI Exchange is its one-to-one business meetings which allow solution providers to meet directly with decision-makers who have pre-identified their specific challenges and investment areas. These bespoke, pre-scheduled meetings provide a dedicated platform for solution providers to demonstrate their capabilities to those actively seeking new data governance, business intelligence, analytics, AI and machine learning solutions. Altair, DBT Labs, Informatica, Reltio, Treasure Data and WNS Analytics are among the vendors having already secured their participation in the CDO BFSI Exchange.

With over 12 hours of time dedicated to organic networking and pre-scheduled business meetings over the course of the two days, the event provides the opportunity for end users and solution providers alike to form new and lasting relationships within the industry. One previous attendee, the Head of Data Architecture and Development at Impax Asset Management, commented that: 'I appreciated the chance to meet with solution providers who offered relevant and valuable solutions for my data challenges. The event was well-organised and engaging, and I would recommend it to anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve in the data-driven world.'

The conference agenda for the CDO BFSI Exchange has been carefully curated after thorough market research with the BFSI sector's leading data experts. The world-class speaker faculty is comprised of key industry figures including James Benford, Chief Data Officer and Executive Director for Data and Analytics Transformation at The Bank of England, and Emily Prince, CEO of The Yield Book and Group Head of Analytics at the London Stock Exchange Group.

For solution providers looking to connect with top decision-makers in the BFSI sector who are actively looking to transform their operations, the CDO BFSI Exchange offers an unparalleled opportunity.

