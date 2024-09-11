Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 13:42 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyosung Corporation: Chairman Cho Develops Vietnam as Key Base for Sustainable Management

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon is fostering Vietnam as Hyosung's global strategic base through continuous investment.


Since Hyosung first moved to Vietnam in 2007, it has been growing together with the Vietnamese economy. Hyosung has invested a total of $3.5 billion and established approximately six production subsidiaries across the country. In 2007, Hyosung established its first Vietnamese subsidiary in Nhon Trach Industrial Park in Dong Nai Province, near Ho Chi Minh City, followed by the Dong Nai subsidiary on an adjacent site in 2015.

Currently, Hyosung produces spandex, heavy electrical equipment, and other products in Vietnam. The spandex plant in Vietnam, as a single factory, holds the largest production capacity among Hyosung's global production bases.

Continuous Investment in Vietnam and Expansion of Sustainable Business Based on DX

Chairman Cho plans to continue increasing investments, considering Vietnam as a priority for expanding Hyosung's global production base. Hyosung intends to lease additional land in the southern region of Vietnam to establish an integrated production system for the textile business, covering everything from raw materials to final products.

Additionally, Hyosung is reviewing various investment options to prepare for the proliferation of infrastructure investment in Vietnam, including the supply of power equipment, urban infrastructure facilities, IT infrastructure, and fintech.

In particular, the company plans to accelerate digital transformation (DX) by converting the Vietnamese production base into a smart factory. It also plans to expand sustainable businesses, such as the recycled fiber business.

Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, utilizing his accumulated expertise in business, plans to build a foundation for sustainable development by establishing a business environment that keeps up to global carbon neutrality and climate change standards.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502592/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502660/Image_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011594/Hyosung_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chairman-cho-develops-vietnam-as-key-base-for-sustainable-management-302245032.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.