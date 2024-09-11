Listing of Estonian Government bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-11 13:53 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn on September 11, 2024, the 2,000,000 Government Bonds issued by the Republic of Estonia (Estonian Government bonds 24-2026, ISIN code: EE1300001563) will be listed and admitted to trading on Baltic Bond List. The first listing date of the aforementioned Estonian Government bonds is September 17, 2024. Additional info: Issuer's name Eesti Vabariik Issuer's short name ETG ISIN code EE1300001563 Securities maturity date 16.09.2026 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of securities 2,000,000 Total nominal value 200,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name ETGB033026A Coupon rate 3.3% Coupon payment dates Once per year, September 16 The Terms and Conditions of the Estonian Government Bonds are available on Nasdaq Baltic website. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.