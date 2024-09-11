Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
GlobeNewswire
11.09.2024 13:58 Uhr
Listing of Estonian Government bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-11 13:53 CEST --


According to the decision made by the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn on
September 11, 2024, the 2,000,000 Government Bonds issued by the Republic of
Estonia (Estonian Government bonds 24-2026, ISIN code: EE1300001563) will be
listed and admitted to trading on Baltic Bond List. 

The first listing date of the aforementioned Estonian Government bonds is
September 17, 2024. 

Additional info:

Issuer's name         Eesti Vabariik       
Issuer's short name      ETG            
ISIN code           EE1300001563        
Securities maturity date    16.09.2026         
Nominal value of one security 100 EUR          
Number of securities      2,000,000         
Total nominal value      200,000,000 EUR      
Orderbook short name      ETGB033026A        
Coupon rate          3.3%            
Coupon payment dates      Once per year, September 16



The Terms and Conditions of the Estonian Government Bonds are available on
Nasdaq Baltic website. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
