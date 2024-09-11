Miranda Walker: Motivational Speaker and Author to Speak at Life-Changing Conference

Motivational Speaker and Author Miranda Wynn Walker Announces Release of New Book and Upcoming Speaking Engagement at Life-Changing Conference

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / South Florida native Miranda Wynn Walker, a motivational speaker, prolific writer, and entrepreneur, has officially released her latest book, "Rise Above," co-authored with the legendary Les Brown. This powerful work encourages readers to push through life's challenges and embrace the fullness of their potential. As part of her inspiring journey, Walker is also preparing to speak at Your Breakthrough Experience conference, set for November 3, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Ritz Carlton Grand Ballroom in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she will share her wisdom on faith, resilience, and transformation.





Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Walker has spent her life overcoming adversity and turning it into fuel for success. From humble beginnings, she has risen to become a renowned speaker, mentor, and serial entrepreneur with a strong presence in South Florida. She and her husband, Joseph Walker, own a luxury wig boutique in Coral Springs, which they are franchising. Their business has become an essential part of the community, providing wigs for individuals experiencing hair loss and sponsoring local youth sports teams.

In "Rise Above," Miranda shares her journey alongside Les Brown, offering readers tools to grow their faith and achieve their dreams. The release of this book has ignited a new chapter in Walker's life, where she continues to inspire others to break through limitations and "bet on themselves."

"I believe every person has the power to live the promises of God and walk in their true purpose. It's about pushing through the obstacles and believing in what's possible," says Walker.

In addition to her recent book launch, Miranda will take the stage at Your Breakthrough Experience on November 3. There, she will motivate attendees to activate their inner dreamers, transform their lives, and shift spiritually, mentally, physically, and financially. This conference is designed to empower individuals to break barriers and reach new heights in their personal and professional lives.

Miranda is also seeking 12 entrepreneurs who would like to co-author her next best-selling fellowship tale, Miranda and the Awakening Glory.

For more information on Miranda Wynn Walker, her new book, and her upcoming speaking engagement, visit https://iammirandawalker.com or follow her on social media @MirandaWynnWalker.

About Miranda Wynn Walker

Miranda Wynn Walker is a motivational speaker, prolific writer, wife, mother, and entrepreneur born in Miami, Florida. She has overcome tremendous challenges and has built a legacy through faith, perseverance, and service to others. Walker and her husband, Joseph, own a luxury wig boutique in Coral Springs, Florida. They are dedicated to giving back to their community by supporting individuals facing hair loss and sponsoring youth sports teams. Her latest book, "Rise Above," co-authored with Les Brown, serves as a beacon of inspiration for all who face life's challenges.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Miranda Wynn Walker, please contact:

Miranda Wynn Walker

Email: ceo@thebeautyandsmiles.com

Phone: (305) 492-5248

Website: https://iammirandawalker.com

