Compassion Center and SIDHE Research Institute Take the Lead in Ethical Hallucinogen Research to Revolutionize Mental Health Treatment

Compassion Center and SIDHE Research Institute are pioneering a new era of mental health care through ethical hallucinogen research. By integrating ancient ceremonial traditions with modern therapeutic approaches, they offer innovative treatments for PTSD, trauma, and depression. As corporate interests retreat, SIDHE is leading the way in delivering transformative, culturally attuned therapies that prioritize patient well-being over profit.

HILLSBORO, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Compassion Center and the newly established SIDHE Research Institute (Syndicated Investigators Delving into Hallucinogenics Ethically) are stepping up as the premier research institute on hallucinogens. As corporate interests retreat from this pioneering space, SIDHE is leading the charge with a bold, inclusive vision for the future of mental health treatment.

SIDHE Psilocybin Image

Dried Psilocybin Mushrooms Used in Research





By reintroducing the use of psychedelics and hallucinogens in the treatment of depression, PTSD, and trauma, SIDHE is setting a new standard for research, blending ancient healing practices with modern medical insights. Through carefully guided, traditional ceremonies, patients are provided a transformative experience under the care of qualified healthcare professionals-without the constraints of a clinical setting, which many find alienating.

Revolutionizing Mental Health Through Ceremony and Science

As corporate interests withdraw from exploring the potential of psychedelics in favor of more traditional, profit-driven routes, SIDHE Research Institute is taking the helm to push forward an innovative, patient-first approach. Guided by a mission of ethical research and inclusivity, SIDHE champions the therapeutic potential of hallucinogens used in traditional ceremonial contexts, offering a path to healing for individuals struggling with deep-seated trauma, PTSD, and treatment-resistant depression.

James B. Creel, PgM, Chief Research Administrator at SIDHE Research Institute, explains, "The future of mental health care lies in blending ancient wisdom with cutting-edge science. SIDHE is here to ensure that these groundbreaking therapies are accessible to those who need them most, while staying true to ethical research standards and our commitments to humanity."

Preparation and Integration for Harmonious and Effective Healing

At SIDHE, we believe that the true potential of psychedelic experiences can only be unlocked through comprehensive preparation and thoughtful integration post-experience. By combining ceremonial traditions with modern therapeutic techniques, we ensure that each journey is undertaken with intention, care, and a deep respect for the power of these substances.

"Preparation" begins long before the psychedelic experience itself. We guide individuals in setting clear intentions, cultivating a supportive environment, and engaging in practices that promote mental and emotional clarity. This includes breathwork, meditation, personalized dietary regimens, and psychoeducation to align participants with the profound effects they may encounter. These preparatory steps are designed to create a solid foundation for transformative experiences, maximizing safety and promoting positive outcomes.

Equally vital is "Integration", the process of reflecting on and assimilating the insights gained during a psychedelic experience. After the journey, we provide structured support to help participants make sense of their experiences and apply them to their daily lives. Integration involves a blend of traditional methods such as storytelling, communal sharing circles, and personal rituals, as well as modern therapeutic techniques, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and trauma-informed counseling. This holistic approach ensures that the insights and healing gained from the experience are long-lasting and lead to personal growth, improved mental health, and overall well-being.

Through this careful balance of preparation and integration, SIDHE ensures that each psychedelic journey is not just a momentary experience, but a pivotal step toward long-term healing and self-discovery.

Breaking Free from Clinical Constraints

A key aspect of SIDHE's approach is the use of ceremonial settings, which offer a more natural and comforting environment for patients. Research shows that many people feel uneasy in clinical environments, hindering their ability to fully engage with treatment. By offering psychedelic-assisted therapies in culturally attuned ceremonial settings, patients can experience healing in a way that feels safe, sacred, and deeply personal.

Unlike traditional clinical settings, which can be sterile and impersonal, these ceremonies are carefully designed to support the emotional and psychological needs of the patient. Under the supervision of licensed professionals trained in psychedelic therapies, the ceremonies aim to provide a holistic healing experience that embraces the spiritual, emotional, and physical aspects of trauma recovery.

"Patients in these ceremonial environments report feeling more connected to the process and more open to confronting their trauma," says Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, President and Director of Interprofessional Education for Compassion Center. "SIDHE ensures that healthcare providers are upholding the highest standards of safety and medical efficacy while allowing their patients to explore these treatments outside of restrictive clinical frameworks."

A Bold Vision for an Inclusive Future

SIDHE Research Institute is not only focusing on the therapeutic power of hallucinogens but it is also focusing on making these treatments accessible to underserved populations globally. The institute is committed to fostering an inclusive future where cutting-edge treatments are not limited by profit motives or clinical exclusivity.

As two of the leading voices advocating for regulatory changes, Compassion Center and SIDHE are pushing for expanded access to these ceremonial-based treatments, ensuring that patients who are alienated by traditional healthcare structures have the opportunity to heal through these alternative, culturally sensitive methods.

"We are committed to creating a new paradigm in mental health care-one where every patient has the opportunity to heal in a space that respects their individuality, their culture, and their unique journey. Through reconciliation of western medicine and traditional practices we can achieve that harmoniously." said James Garvey, MA, M.Div, Director of SIDHE Research Institute. "Our vision is an inclusive, ethical future where no one is left behind in the quest for healing."

Join the Movement

Compassion Center and SIDHE Research Institute call on integrative healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public to support their efforts to expand research and access to these transformative therapies. Together, they aim to reshape the future of mental health care through ethical hallucinogen research and individualized, culturally attuned treatment practices.

About Compassion Center and the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR)

Compassion Center, headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, is a pioneering force in integrative healthcare, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and populations worldwide. By offering individualized treatment plans that seamlessly combine allopathic, traditional, and alternative modalities, the Compassion Center addresses the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of its patients. Our mission is to innovate care approaches that foster better health outcomes and advocate for a better tomorrow for all those we serve.

Through its socioeconomic research institute, the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), Compassion Center is committed to identifying, creating, fostering and/or promoting socio-economic programs that address critical issues such as housing instability, food security, access to clean water, integrative healthcare, mental health, and education. By tackling these and other social determinants of health head-on, we aim to enhance the overall well-being of the communities we serve.

CIFR actively engages with communities and leaders, collaborating with global and 'glocal' thought leaders to develop viable solutions that empower individuals and families to enhance their quality of life and overall biophysical wellness. In partnership with Compassion Center International (CCI) and other global initiatives, we work with local advocates, NGOs, and experts-including those from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)-to drive meaningful change worldwide. We believe that compassion begins within, and through our vertically integrated efforts, we strive to make a positive impact on a global scale.

About CIFR's Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogens Ethically (SIDHE)

About SIDHE Research Institute

Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogens Ethically (SIDHE) is a research initiative under the Compassion Center's Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), dedicated to the ethical exploration of hallucinogens. Disruptively innovating solutions for treatment-resistant mental health conditions such as PTSD, trauma, addiction, and depression. As the premier not-for-profit research institute in this emerging field, SIDHE advances scientific understanding and promotes the responsible use of psychedelics and plant-based medicines by blending traditional ceremonial practices with modern scientific insights.

SIDHE focuses on research, collaboration, and the development of non-clinical, traditional ceremonial treatments guided in partnership with licensed healthcare professionals. By combining ancient wisdom with contemporary medical practices, SIDHE provides innovative, culturally sensitive approaches to mental health challenges. With a commitment to patient safety, ethical practices, and the integration of these therapies into treatment protocols, SIDHE fosters transformative healing experiences.

Through rigorous research, education, and global collaboration, SIDHE seeks to break down barriers, advance understanding, and improve well-being for individuals and communities. Part of our mission is to revolutionize mental health care, offering accessible, responsible solutions that prioritize the healing potential of these ancient remedies.

To learn more, visit: https://compassion-center.org/sidhe-syndicated-investigators-delving-into-hallucinogens-ethically/ or www.SIDHE.Institute

Contact Information

James Garvey

CIFR Director of Collaborative Programs

james.garvey@compassion-center.org

844-842-COMPASSION Ext 1

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDAMD5zyXTM

