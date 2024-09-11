Register for a Big Blue Webinar at 12:00 pm ET September 19, 2024 - HERE

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FRA: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey at the Big Blue ("Big Blue") porphyry copper ("Cu") - gold ("Au") project in Elko County, Nevada. The pole-dipole survey was collected in August 2024 by Moombarriga Geoscience and consisted of an initial 28 line-kilometer ("line-km") survey across nine IP lines to cover the high priority Delker and Ohio porphyry targets (Figure 1). Merlin Geophysics oversaw data processing and subsequent interpretation of the raw IP data with highlights of the survey below.

Michael Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "The results of the initial IP survey at Big Blue have exceeded our expectations and confirmed the potential for at least two porphyry targets on the property. The highly chargeable porphyry anomaly beneath Skarn Hill fits our geologic model and interpretation of the greater Delker Mine trend. Drill permit amendments are in process to support a maiden drill program, which will target both the shallow, high-grade copper skarn and the deeper porphyry targets at Delker.

Michael Harp continues: "The big surprise for our team came from the Ohio target, where IP lines 70250N and 70900N highlight a strong chargeability anomaly under alluvial cover, less than 1 kilometer south of recently announced high-grade rock chip samples of up to 3.9% copper and 16.3 g/t gold. The consistent copper grades as well as highly elevated gold and molybdenum values compared to the nearby Delker trend suggest the mineralizing system may be increasing in strength to the west. The Ohio target represents a potential standalone porphyry system, or the faulted off portion of the Delker porphyry and our team is very excited to drill-test both targets in our maiden program."

IP Survey Highlights

Delker Porphyry Target: IP Line 71500N identified a significant chargeability anomaly (20-25 mV/V) located directly down-dip of the Skarn Hill Adit (Figure 2)

Chargeability high is interpreted as the potential porphyry source to the greater Delker Mine trend Coincident resistivity high beneath Skarn Hill is interpreted as calc-silicate alteration (i.e.: skarn) related to the QFP dike swarm that is known to carry high-grade Cu-oxide mineralization over 1.5km of strike across the greater Delker Mine trend (Figure 2)



IP Line 72900N was collected across the Delker Mine and shows a subtle chargeability high (5-10 mV/V) that parallels the QFP dike swarm and is interpreted as a zone of potassic alteration with potential to host chalcopyrite ± bornite - magnetite - gold (Figure 3). Based on results from line 71500N (collected at the end of the IP survey). The Company intends to extend line 72900N to the east in the future to fully cover the strike potential of the 20-25 mV/V porphyry anomaly identified with 71500N A secondary chargeability high (10-18 mV/V) to the south of the Delker Mine represents a high potential target under shallow cover that parallels the Delker trend (Figure 3)



Ohio Porphyry Target: IP Line 70250N has identified a significant chargeability anomaly (15-20 mV/V) located under alluvial cover and roughly 1 km south of high-grade rock chips previously announced at the Ohio target (Figure 4) on June 27, 2024 (see press release HERE) and September 5, 2024 (see press release HERE).

Chargeability high is interpreted as either a standalone porphyry target, or a fault offset portion of the Delker porphyry system located roughly 2km to the east (Figure 4) Well documented younger extension occurred across the Great Basin and would significantly post-date the interpreted age (Jurassic to Cretaceous) of the Big Blue porphyry system







Figure 1: Plan view map showing IP line locations (black lines) for the 28 line-km IP survey completed across the Ohio and Delker porphyry Cu-Au targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/222968_5c7d59a504dde8e8_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Interpretive X-Section of IP line 71500N showing a 1km-wide chargeability anomaly (avg. 20-25 mV/V) interpreted as the potential porphyry source to the Delker Mine trend. Note, the coincident resistivity high beneath Skarn Hill, which is interpreted as calc-silicate (i.e. skarn) alteration

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/222968_5c7d59a504dde8e8_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Interpretive X-Section of IP line 72900N showing a chargeability plus coincident resistivity anomaly beneath the historical Delker Mine and secondary charge high (10-18 mV/V) target to the south

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/222968_5c7d59a504dde8e8_004full.jpg





Figure 4: Interpretive X-Section of IP line 70250N across the Ohio target highlighting a strong chargeability anomaly (15-20 mV/v) at depth, representing a potential porphyry target that correlates well with a coincident magnetic high identified with historical magnetics data

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/222968_5c7d59a504dde8e8_005full.jpg

QAQC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Independent check samples are shipped to Paragon Geochemical Labs (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30 g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5 g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

Big Blue Project

Big Blue is located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately seventy-five kilometers ("km") southeast of the city of Elko, NV. The Project includes the past producing Delker Mine, which historically produced 94,434 pounds of copper at an average grade of 6.2% between 1916-1917 1 from structurally controlled skarn deposits outcropping between the Delker Mine and Skarn Hill Adit. The property shares its southern boundary with Reyna Silver's Medicine Springs Ag-Pb-Zn Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") project and had seen limited modern exploration in over a century until Ridgeline staked the property in 2023. The primary target at Big Blue is porphyry-skarn Cu-Au ± Ag-Mo mineralization, with potential to discover polymetallic, carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style mineralization as the system zones outward over 6 + kilometers of strike towards the Medicine Springs project. This target model is analogous to the Butte Valley porphyry Cu-Au system, which is inferred to be the source of CRD mineralization at the Company's nearby Selena project. Big Blue is 100% owned by the Company and is comprised of a total of 50 square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground that will benefit from Ridgeline's systematic approach to discovery (view Ridgeline's Corporate Deck HERE) .

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 201km2 exploration portfolio across five projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue and Bell Creek) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Sources

1Delker Mine Historic Production (Page 57): Smith, R.M., 1976, Mineral resources of Elko County, Nevada: U.S. Geological Survey Open-File Report 76-56, 201 p.

