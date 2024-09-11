HAYA Therapeutics, SA, a biotechnology company pioneering precision RNA-guided regulatory genome targeting therapeutics for chronic diseases, today announced that Jordan Shin, M.D., Ph.D. has joined as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). As a veteran with over a decade in the cardiovascular and lung spaces and translational experience with genetic medicines, Dr. Shin will be instrumental in bringing HAYA's therapeutics, including lead candidate HTX-001 in development for non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, to the clinic and to patients.

"Since our launch, we have made tremendous strides advancing HTX-001 through pre-clinical efficacy and safety studies. Dr. Shin's strong background in translational research and clinical development will help us bring this and other important medicines to those in need," said Samir Ounzain, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of HAYA Therapeutics. "We are excited to welcome Jordan to the HAYA family as we continue our steady growth and maturation into a pioneering drug discovery and development company in the regulatory genome space."

Prior to joining HAYA, Dr. Shin most recently served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Translational Science, Cardiology at LEXEO Therapeutics. In this role, he was a key member of LEXEO's executive committee overseeing AAV gene therapies aimed at treating cardiomyopathy caused by Friedreich Ataxia and PKP2-mediated arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy. Dr. Shin led these programs through pivotal milestones such as IND acceptance, first patient dosing and played a significant role in the company's successful IPO on NASDAQ.

Before joining LEXEO, Dr. Shin held the position of Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Translational Science at Renovacor, which was later acquired by Rocket Pharma. During his time at Renovacor, he was instrumental in planning translational research and developing the clinical strategy for its Bag3 gene therapy, serving as the strategic lead for the project team.

At Lung Biotechnology, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics, PBC, Dr. Shin was Vice President of Medical Development. His leadership was crucial in the clinical design, oversight and execution of the company's small molecule programs, devices, cardiac and renal xenotransplantation and cell and gene therapies.

Dr. Shin had a distinguished academic career as a physician-scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He specialized in treating patients with advanced heart failure and heart transplant and conducted research supported by the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association and the NIH. Dr. Shin holds an M.D. and Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics from Harvard College.

"I believe HAYA's full-stack RNA-guided regulatory genome platform uniquely positions the company to make a significant impact on patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and other chronic conditions," said Dr. Shin. "I am eager to collaborate with Samir and the remarkable team at HAYA to push the boundaries of translational research and bring safer, more effective precision medicines that directly target the root cause of diseases to the patients that need them."

About HAYA Therapeutics

HAYA Therapeutics is a precision medicines company developing programmable therapeutics targeting regulatory RNAs derived from the dark genome, a cell information processing unit, to reprogram pathological cell states for a broad range of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and cancer. The company is using its innovative platform to gain novel insights into the biology of disease cell states and the long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) that regulate them. HAYA's lead therapeutic candidate is HTX-001, in development for the treatment of heart failure. HAYA is also developing a pipeline of lncRNA-targeting precision therapies for the cell-specific treatment of diseases in other tissues.

HAYA is headquartered at the life sciences park Biopôle in Lausanne, Switzerland with laboratory facilities at JLABS San Diego. For more information on the company, please visit our website at www.hayatx.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

