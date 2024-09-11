Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trinasolar: TOPCon remains mainstream in 5 years, continues to lead the PV industry in tandem era after 5 years

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPCon solar module technology will continue to be the trendsetter in the photovoltaic industry over the next five years, says Yifeng Chen, vice president of Trinasolar. His views are in line with InfoLink and many others in the PV industry, which indicate that TOPCon has become the mainstream technology and the preferred choice of leading manufacturers.

TOPCon technology to achieve 80% market share next year

TOPCon has reinforced its status as the dominant cell technology in the PV industry. The market share of TOPCon technology, based on module shipments, is estimated to be about 70%-80%, significantly higher than that of other technologies.

Compared with other technologies such as XBC, TOPCon boasts the highest level of industrialization, integrated supporting cell technology and equipment, the highest efficiency of industrial synergy and the lowest manufacturing costs. Efficiency of TOPCon cells can further increase by 1% and power output of TOPCon modules can increase by 30W+.

Higher yield capability and reliability contribute to higher customer value

The great value of TOPCon products has been widely recognized in the industry. Trinasolar's Vertex N 625W modules, which adopts TOPCon technology, perform exceptionally well in RETC's rigorous UVID test and CGC's UV 300 test with industry-leading low-degradation. Trinasolar's i-TOPCon products top PV Magazine indoor performance tests in energy yield and reliability. The high bifacility of TOPCon also enables higher energy yield in products, thus ensuring greater customer value.

TOPCon-based perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell to lead the PV industry after five years

Sustainability is a key feature of TOPCon technology. It can further improve efficiency and reduce costs by lowering the thickness of Poly-Si on the rear side, mitigating optical parasitic absorption and adopting ultra-fine grid technology, thus be considered the most viable and competitive technology in the future.

According to Dr.Chen, after five years, the n-type TOPCon-based perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell will lead the PV industry because TOPCon is better as a bottom cell than the XBC, which faces substantial limitations, especially the three-terminal tandem solar cell structure when XBC stacked to perovskite.

Trinasolar is also developing TOPCon tandem cells, with laboratory efficiency forecast to reach 34-35% and the efficiency of tandem technology based on i-TOPCon bottom cells in mass production forecast to surpass 30%.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-topcon-remains-mainstream-in-5-years-continues-to-lead-the-pv-industry-in-tandem-era-after-5-years-302244969.html

