Caliente TV to Stream UEFA Champions League, French Ligue 1, Liga MX, and More to Mexican Fans with ViewLift

MEXICO CITY and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliente TV, Mexico's leading sports media platform has retained global digital services provider ViewLift to create and develop a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service, bringing live premier sports content directly to Mexican fans' devices. This new platform will stream Caliente TV's 24/7 linear channel and exclusive live broadcasts of major sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, French Ligue 1, and Liga MX, which will be available live and on-demand.

With 109 UEFA Champions League matches per season, including the exclusive rights to all Wednesday matches, as well as broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League Final, fans will have unparalleled access to Europe's top soccer competition. Additionally, during each season Caliente TV will stream all 306 matches from Ligue 1, France's professional first division soccer league. Caliente TV will also be the home to Liga MX clubs Xolos de Tijuana and Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, as well as women's matches for Xolos de Tijuana, Gallos Blanco de Querétaro, Santos Laguna, and Atlas in Liga MX Femenil. Coverage will also extend to selected games from Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (Mexico's National Basketball League), Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional (Mexico's National Football League), and exclusive in-country distribution of preseason games for the NFL's LA Rams.

Apart from live games, Caliente TV produces over 10 hours of live studio content each weekday from its new state-of-the-art facilities in Mexico City. The programming lineup includes a mix of popular news, analysis, and highlights shows hosted by well-known personalities, former athletes, and emerging talents, such as Desencajados, the morning show Xilakillers, and the prime-time soccer talk show Los Especialistas.

ViewLift enables Caliente TV to deliver this extensive live sports content and studio programming across the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. The alliance ensures that Caliente TV's extensive sports coverage is easily accessible, providing a seamless and high-quality viewing experience.

"We're thrilled to tap into ViewLift's streaming expertise to revolutionize the sports viewing experience for our audience," said Gerardo Casanova, CEO of Calisports Media. "This arrangement marks a significant step forward in delivering top-tier sports entertainment directly to sports fans in Mexico."

"Caliente TV is indeed the hottest home for sports in Mexico," Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift, added, "Now the very best in global football will be available to all Mexican fans, seamlessly streamed on the world's leading independent digital platform for sports. We are delighted to join with Caliente TV to disrupt and improve the Mexican sports landscape."

The Caliente TV App live streamed its first Ligue 1 season opening match on August 16th and is preparing its upcoming coverage of the UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 on September 18, with 6 live matches available on its platform. Caliente TV will offer a promotional period, allowing users free access to its vast array of content, including original programming and live sports. With ViewLift's end-to-end platform, Caliente TV is set to become the go-to destination for sports fans in Mexico.

About ViewLift:

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs, entertainment companies, local TV broadcasters, and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs, and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. ViewLift's clientele includes the NHL; the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics; the Vegas Golden Knights; the Florida Panthers; LIV Golf; NBC Universal; TEGNA and others. Visit www.viewlift.com.

About Caliente TV:

Caliente TV is a leading sports entertainment platform committed to delivering high quality content to its followers. With a wide variety of sports and exclusive events, Caliente TV continues to expand its horizons and offer an unparalleled experience to sports fans.

