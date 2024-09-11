

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Uncertainty regarding the size of the anticipated Fed rate cut dominated market sentiment ahead of the release of the consumer price inflation readings from the U.S. on Wednesday morning. The headline annual inflation is seen easing towards the Fed's target.



Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading on a positive note ahead of Thursday's widely expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a negative note amidst concerns about China's economic growth.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields eased in most regions. Crude oil prices declined amidst a drawdown in inventories in the U.S. Gold edged up. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,618.00, down 0.29% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,484.30, down 0.20% Germany's DAX at 18,351.25, up 0.40% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,217.69, up 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 7,432.07, up 0.33% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,776.35, up 0.61% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 35,591.50, down 1.63% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,987.90, down 0.30% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,721.80, down 0.82% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,108.71, down 0.73%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1054, up 0.32% GBP/USD at 1.3094, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 141.68, down 0.53% AUD/USD at 0.6668, up 0.26% USD/CAD at 1.3580, down 0.22% Dollar Index at 101.42, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.625%, down 0.53% Germany at 2.1295%, down 0.91% France at 2.832%, down 1.01% U.K. at 3.8155%, down 0.17% Japan at 0.852%, up 0.12%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $70.69, up 2.17%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $67.28, up 2.33%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,550.90, up 0.31%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $56,499.54, down 1.12% Ethereum at $2,314.98, down 1.48% BNB at $510.77, down 1.93% Solana at $130.84, down 2.95% XRP at $0.532, down 1.28%.



