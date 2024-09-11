Admission to trading procedure initiated for bonds of AS Modera

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-11 14:29 CEST -- In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn has initiated the procedure to admit to trading AS Modera bonds on the alternative market First North. The resolutions made by Nasdaq Tallinn during the procedure will be published separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.