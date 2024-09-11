Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
11.09.2024 14:34 Uhr
Admission to trading procedure initiated for bonds of AS Modera

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-11 14:29 CEST --


In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn has initiated the
procedure to admit to trading AS Modera bonds on the alternative market First
North. 

The resolutions made by Nasdaq Tallinn during the procedure will be published
separately. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
