Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 14:48 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ThroughPut Inc.: ThroughPut.AI Launches New AI-powered Predictive Parts & Kit Management Capabilities to Optimize Sourcing, Reduce Unplanned Downtime and Improve Production Reliability

Leading AI-powered Supply Chain Decision Intelligence and Analytics platform releases advanced parts management capabilities aimed at automating inventory replenishment for mission-critical Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) of parts and kits to drive healthier cash flow

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain Analytics and Decision Intelligence pioneer as recognized by Gartner, today announced the release of innovative capabilities that enable businesses to strike the perfect balance between supply and demand of material and unlock value across business operations.

ThroughPut.AI Supply Chain Decision Intelligence Software

With this release, businesses will be able to proactively prevent inventory failure due to overstocking or understocking of spare parts and kits by identifying opportunities to cancel unnecessary planned orders, directly ship to inventory staging locations, and move existing spare stock faster internally. The advanced inventory flow management technology will help holistically optimize supply chain processes - from existing suppliers to individual workshops, improve asset availability while at the same time dynamically balancing inventories to reduce material waste and unnecessary spend.

"ThroughPut.AI's latest predictive parts management capabilities provide businesses with unprecedented actionability based on real-time inventory data in combination with AI-based predictions for maintenance requirements and prioritization recommendations aimed at optimizing asset usage and lead times," said Seth Page, Chief Operations Officer and Head of Corporate Development at ThroughPut.AI. "This represents a significant leap forward in our predictive replenishment and parts management capabilities as we can empower our customers to get the right parts with kits to the right place at the right price and time - eliminating costly downtime, lost sales, and sub-par productivity. By leveraging real-time data regarding maintenance requirements and supply lead times, ThroughPut.AI delivers precise recommendations for safety stock levels and replenishment of individual parts and related kits."

Some of the key capabilities in the new release include:

  • AI-powered prediction of parts requirements, which minimizes production risk by anticipating asset failure and automatically ordering necessary parts in advance - thus avoiding downtime and surplus inventory, while enhancing overall operational efficiency.
  • Categorization and prioritization of parts based on actual usage (critical vs standard) and recommending when, how and who to order from for the best lead-times, prices and service.
  • Working capital spend reduction by identifying opportunities to optimize procurement, while at the same time dynamically ensuring parts readiness.
  • Intelligent decision support for maintenance scheduling based on real-time data and supply lead times at the local and end-point levels.
  • Supplier ranking based on their ability to fulfill requirements for the best right place, time, price and service levels.
  • Dynamic Smart recommendations for safety stock levels and replenishment at the individual part and kit level.

PR Contact

Tina Jacobs

pr@throughput.ai

About ThroughPut Inc

ThroughPut.AI is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI-powered Decision Intelligence leader that puts Industrial material flow on Autopilot by leveraging existing Enterprise Data to achieve superior Business, Operations, Financial and Sustainability Results. ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain far faster than leading contemporary and legacy solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

To learn more about ThroughPut.AI, visit our website today.

Additional Resources:

  • For more information about ThroughPut, visit ThroughPut Resource Library
  • Read the ThroughPut Blog and access latest ThroughPut Press Coverage

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480043/ThroughPut_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/throughputai-launches-new-ai-powered-predictive-parts--kit-management-capabilities-to-optimize-sourcing-reduce-unplanned-downtime-and-improve-production-reliability-302244978.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.