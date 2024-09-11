Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Reported third consecutive quarter of sequential comparable sales improvement

Impressive performance in growing athleisure category, which outpaced the market by over 4 percentage points

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024.

"This quarter, we further built on our track record of steady improvement as we continued to refine and refresh our strategic initiatives intended to accelerate our ongoing business transformation," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "We saw sustained pressure on challenged categories such as dress and seasonal in the second quarter, which we were able to partially mitigate through providing a greater selection of athletic and athleisure brands in our assortment. During the second quarter, we drove athleisure category sales growth of 8% in the U.S. Retail segment over the same period last year, outpacing overall athleisure market growth by over 4 percentage points, and total U.S. Retail sales outpaced the footwear market by 1 percentage point according to Circana. Our strategy successfully supported a solid start to the back-to-school season, particularly in our kids' category, which helped us to exit the second quarter in a stronger position than we started."

Howe continued, "We continue to believe that our investments across our retail and brand businesses will help us to accelerate growth moving forward as we sharpen our focus and optimize our assortment, our marketing, and our omnichannel customer experience. With shoppers becoming increasingly mindful of their discretionary spending, and trends rapidly evolving, we want to ensure that we remain top of mind as the destination for all their footwear needs."

Second Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the second quarter of 2023)

Net sales decreased 2.6% to $771.9 million.

Total comparable sales decreased by 1.4%.

Gross profit decreased to $252.9 million versus $273.4 million last year, and gross margin was 32.8% compared to 34.5% last year.

Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $13.8 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.24, including net after-tax charges of $0.05 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to restructuring, integration, and acquisition costs.

Adjusted net income was $17.1 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.29.

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to $46.2 million at the end of the same period last year, with $155.1 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $465.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 compared to $331.0 million at the end of the same period last year.

The Company ended the second quarter with inventories of $642.8 million compared to $606.8 million at the end of the same period last year.

Return to Shareholders

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 2.7 million Class A common shares at an aggregate cost of $18.0 million. As of August 3, 2024, $69.7 million of Class A common shares remained available for repurchase under the Board-approved share repurchase program.

Store Openings and Closings

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company closed one store in the United States ("U.S.") and opened two stores in Canada, resulting in a total of 499 stores in the U.S. and 177 stores in Canada as of August 3, 2024.

Updated 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company has updated the following guidance for the full year 2024:

Metric

Previous Guidance

Current Guidance Designer Brands Net Sales Growth

Low-single digits

Flat to low-single digits Adjusted Diluted EPS

$0.70 - $0.80

$0.50 - $0.60

Forward-looking adjusted diluted EPS for 2024 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, including among other things: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items; (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (7) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure is not provided, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items are uncertain and could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of our financial performance.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of inspiring self-expression. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Crown Vintage, Hush Puppies, Jessica Simpson, Keds, Kelly & Katie, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Topo Athletic, Vince Camuto and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions, delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and 676 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's, and Kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships, while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting a global community and the health of the planet by donating more than ten million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Change

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 641,694

79.0 %

$ 658,542

81.0 %

$ (16,848)

(2.6) % Canada Retail 74,797

9.2 %

70,266

8.6 %

4,531

6.4 % Brand Portfolio 95,993

11.8 %

84,217

10.4 %

11,776

14.0 % Total segment net sales 812,484

100.0 %

813,025

100.0 %

(541)

(0.1) % Elimination of intersegment net sales (40,584)





(20,808)





(19,776)

95.0 % Consolidated net sales $ 771,900





$ 792,217





$ (20,317)

(2.6) %



Six months ended



(dollars in thousands) August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Change

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 1,263,061

79.3 %

$ 1,271,428

80.8 %

$ (8,367)

(0.7) % Canada Retail 130,309

8.2 %

124,221

7.9 %

6,088

4.9 % Brand Portfolio 200,123

12.5 %

177,200

11.3 %

22,923

12.9 % Total segment net sales 1,593,493

100.0 %

1,572,849

100.0 %

20,644

1.3 % Elimination of intersegment net sales (74,997)





(38,550)





(36,447)

94.5 % Consolidated net sales $ 1,518,496





$ 1,534,299





$ (15,803)

(1.0) %

Net Sales by Brand Categories (in thousands) U.S. Retail

Canada Retail(2)

Brand Portfolio

Eliminations

Consolidated Three months ended August 3, 2024

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 98,040

$ 10,550

$ 13,889

$ -

$ 122,479 External customer wholesale, commission income, and other -

-

41,520

-

41,520 Intersegment wholesale -

-

40,584

(40,584)

- Total Owned Brands 98,040

10,550

95,993

(40,584)

163,999 National brands 543,654

64,247

-

-

607,901 Total net sales $ 641,694

$ 74,797

$ 95,993

$ (40,584)

$ 771,900 Three months ended July 29, 2023

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 115,749

$ 10,048

$ 15,776

$ -

$ 141,573 External customer wholesale, commission income, and other -

-

47,633

-

47,633 Intersegment wholesale and commission income -

-

20,808

(20,808)

- Total Owned Brands 115,749

10,048

84,217

(20,808)

189,206 National brands 542,793

60,218

-

-

603,011 Total net sales $ 658,542

$ 70,266

$ 84,217

$ (20,808)

$ 792,217 Six months ended August 3, 2024

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 203,054

$ 18,910

$ 27,819

$ -

$ 249,783 External customer wholesale, commission income, and other -

-

97,307

-

97,307 Intersegment wholesale -

-

74,997

(74,997)

- Total Owned Brands 203,054

18,910

200,123

(74,997)

347,090 National brands 1,060,007

111,399

-

-

1,171,406 Total net sales $ 1,263,061

$ 130,309

$ 200,123

$ (74,997)

$ 1,518,496 Six months ended July 29, 2023

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 238,958

$ 17,920

$ 26,400

$ -

$ 283,278 External customer wholesale, commission income, and other -

-

112,250

-

112,250 Intersegment wholesale and commission income -

-

38,550

(38,550)

- Total Owned Brands 238,958

17,920

177,200

(38,550)

395,528 National brands 1,032,470

106,301

-

-

1,138,771 Total net sales $ 1,271,428

$ 124,221

$ 177,200

$ (38,550)

$ 1,534,299





(1) "Owned Brands" refers to those brands that we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements. (2) Beginning with the 2023 Form 10-K, we are providing a breakout of Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories and we have recast the three months and the six months ended July 29, 2023 on a consistent basis.

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Six months ended

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Change in comparable sales:













U.S. Retail segment (1.1) %

(9.2) %

(1.7) %

(10.4) % Canada Retail segment (3.1) %

(7.3) %

(3.9) %

(3.0) % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel (7.0) %

0.5 %

(4.8) %

5.3 % Total (1.4) %

(8.9) %

(1.9) %

(9.6) %

Store Count (square footage in thousands) August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 499

9,879

498

9,978 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Co. stores 123

631

113

594 DSW stores 26

511

25

496 Rubino Stores 28

149

-

-

177

1,291

138

1,090 Total number of stores 676

11,170

636

11,068

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Change

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 206,061

32.1 %

$ 225,768

34.3 %

$ (19,707)

(8.7) %

(220) Canada Retail 25,307

33.8 %

23,811

33.9 %

1,496

6.3 %

(10) Brand Portfolio 26,635

27.7 %

24,298

28.9 %

2,337

9.6 %

(120) Total segment gross profit 258,003

31.8 %

273,877

33.7 %

(15,874)

(5.8) %

(190) Net elimination of intersegment gross profit (5,089)





(490)





(4,599)







Consolidated gross profit $ 252,914

32.8 %

$ 273,387

34.5 %

$ (20,473)

(7.5) %

(170)



Six months ended



(dollars in thousands) August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Change

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 404,516

32.0 %

$ 422,582

33.2 %

$ (18,066)

(4.3) %

(120) Canada Retail 42,692

32.8 %

40,985

33.0 %

1,707

4.2 %

(20) Brand Portfolio 60,112

30.0 %

46,383

26.2 %

13,729

29.6 %

380 Total segment gross profit 507,320

31.8 %

509,950

32.4 %

(2,630)

(0.5) %

(60) Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit (9,337)





1,176





(10,513)







Consolidated gross profit $ 497,983

32.8 %

$ 511,126

33.3 %

$ (13,143)

(2.6) %

(50)

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (40,584)

$ (20,808) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 28,174

15,066 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 7,321

5,252

$ (5,089)

$ (490)



Six months ended (in thousands) August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (74,997)

$ (38,550) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 52,267

28,277 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 13,393

11,449

$ (9,337)

$ 1,176

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Net sales $ 771,900

$ 792,217

$ 1,518,496

$ 1,534,299 Cost of sales (518,986)

(518,830)

(1,020,513)

(1,023,173) Gross profit 252,914

273,387

497,983

511,126 Operating expenses (226,896)

(214,530)

(465,447)

(434,649) Income from equity investments 2,571

2,138

5,435

4,469 Impairment charges -

(308)

-

(649) Operating profit 28,589

60,687

37,971

80,297 Interest expense, net (11,035)

(6,932)

(22,596)

(13,529) Non-operating income (expenses), net (109)

579

(252)

245 Income before income taxes 17,445

54,334

15,123

67,013 Income tax provision (3,363)

(17,079)

(156)

(18,385) Net income 14,082

37,255

14,967

48,628 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (258)

(51)

(360)

(9) Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 13,824

$ 37,204

$ 14,607

$ 48,619 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 0.24

$ 0.56

$ 0.25

$ 0.73 Weighted average diluted shares 58,576

66,997

58,978

66,863

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



August 3, 2024

February 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,834

$ 49,173

$ 46,187 Receivables, net 49,671

83,590

97,364 Inventories 642,783

571,331

606,841 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,760

73,338

50,308 Total current assets 798,048

777,432

800,700 Property and equipment, net 216,313

219,939

226,634 Operating lease assets 723,818

721,335

751,637 Goodwill 130,611

123,759

135,259 Intangible assets, net 86,334

82,827

72,640 Deferred tax assets 39,997

39,067

48,100 Equity investments 61,020

62,857

62,938 Other assets 50,993

49,016

49,430 Total assets $ 2,107,134

$ 2,076,232

$ 2,147,338 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 294,739

$ 289,368

$ 294,724 Accrued expenses 161,155

159,622

172,130 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,750

6,750

2,500 Current operating lease liabilities 156,394

166,531

181,484 Total current liabilities 619,038

622,271

650,838 Long-term debt 458,974

420,344

328,506 Non-current operating lease liabilities 653,416

646,161

682,248 Other non-current liabilities 16,642

24,948

22,784 Total liabilities 1,748,070

1,713,724

1,684,376 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,519

3,288

3,144 Total shareholders' equity 355,545

359,220

459,818 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 2,107,134

$ 2,076,232

$ 2,147,338

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023 Operating expenses $ (226,896)

$ (214,530)

$ (465,447)

$ (434,649) Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs -

744

-

2,954 Restructuring and integration costs 2,349

818

7,178

2,938 Acquisition-related costs 1,586

90

2,072

1,597 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,935

1,652

9,250

7,489 Adjusted operating expenses $ (222,961)

$ (212,878)

$ (456,197)

$ (427,160) Operating profit $ 28,589

$ 60,687

$ 37,971

$ 80,297 Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs -

744

-

2,954 Restructuring and integration costs 2,349

818

7,178

2,938 Acquisition-related costs 1,586

90

2,072

1,597 Impairment charges -

308

-

649 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,935

1,960

9,250

8,138 Adjusted operating profit $ 32,524

$ 62,647

$ 47,221

$ 88,435 Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 13,824

$ 37,204

$ 14,607

$ 48,619 Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs -

744

-

2,954 Restructuring and integration costs 2,349

818

7,178

2,938 Acquisition-related costs 1,586

90

2,072

1,597 Impairment charges -

308

-

649 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 109

(579)

252

(245) Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 4,044

1,381

9,502

7,893 Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments (1,149)

(377)

(2,547)

(2,032) Discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs -

1,750

-

1,897 Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets 94

(607)

(42)

(2,724) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 2,989

2,147

6,913

5,034 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 258

51

360

9 Adjusted net income $ 17,071

$ 39,402

$ 21,880

$ 53,662 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24

$ 0.56

$ 0.25

$ 0.73 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.29

$ 0.59

$ 0.37

$ 0.80

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (6) the net tax impact of such items, including discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs; (7) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (8) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. For calculating comparable sales in 2024, periods in 2023 are shifted by one week to compare similar calendar weeks. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites for Vince Camuto, Keds, and Topo. Net sales from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites for Hush Puppies will be added to the comparable base for the Brand Portfolio segment beginning with the third quarter of 2024. Stores added as a result of the Rubino acquisition that will have been in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of 2025, along with its e-commerce sales, will be added to the comparable base for the Canada Retail segment beginning with the second quarter of 2025. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

