11.09.2024 15:54 Uhr
Brigade Electronics: Brigade Unveils Dynamic New Brand Identity

Revolutionizing Road Safety with Cutting-Edge Technology and a Fresh Look

SOUTH DARENTH, Kent, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade, the global leader in commercial vehicle safety solutions, has announced an update to its brand visual identity. This rebranding effort reflects Brigade's commitment to innovation and excellence, aligning its new look with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and technology.

Brigade Unveils Dynamic New Brand Identity

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade Electronics introduced Europe to the first reversing alarm, setting a new standard in vehicle and plant safety. Over the decades, Brigade has pioneered groundbreaking products, developed and patented new technologies, and built a legacy of saving lives by reducing blind spots and preventing collisions.

Understanding the importance of maintaining customer loyalty and employee engagement, Brigade has undertaken comprehensive research to ensure a smooth transition. The findings revealed that while customers are comfortable with the current logo, the real value lies in the name 'Brigade'. The new branding aims to resonate more closely with both existing and potential customers by reflecting the company's innovative spirit.

New Logo, Same Commitment

The rebranding includes a modernized logo and refreshed visual identity, moving away from the familiar branding that has remained largely unchanged since the 1970s. The new look reflects Brigade's evolution from a hardware supplier to a technology-first company offering innovative solutions such as Fleet Management Services.

"Rebranding can be challenging, but it also presents a unique opportunity to increase brand visibility and reinforce our dedication to technological advancement," said Simon Collinson, Marketing Director for Brigade Electronics Group. "Our new logo and visual identity signify our readiness for the next chapter in the technological revolution."

Looking Ahead

As Brigade approaches its 50th anniversary, the rebranding sets the stage for future growth, aligning the company's image with its cutting-edge AI-powered products and services. This strategic shift is designed to ensure that Brigade remains at the forefront of the industry, ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the next 50 years.

For more information, visit https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502891/Brigade.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brigade-unveils-dynamic-new-brand-identity-302245186.html

