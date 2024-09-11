Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):
At European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2024, KeysightTechnologieswill showcase a range of solutions that accelerate radio frequency (RF) and millimeter wave innovation. Keysight's comprehensive solutions address test challenges with intelligent insights that reduce risk and speed time to market across space, defense, automotive, IoT networks, 5G, and 6G applications. EuMW 2024 is Keysight's 21st consecutive year as a Platinum sponsor.
In addition to solution demonstrations at the event, Marie Hattar, Keysight's CMO, will welcome delegates during the opening session on Tuesday, September 24th at 10:50 AM CET in room N01, with an address titled, 'Everything, Everyone, Everywhere: A Decade of Connecting the World'.
September 22-27, 2024
Keysight booth #301L
Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, France
Contact Jenny Gallacher to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.
Keysight at European Microwave Week
Keysight demonstrations include:
- Simplified Converter Test -Keysight will showcase its newly launched PNA-X Vector Network Analyzer, a highly configurable vector network analyzer featuring four radio frequency (RF) signal sources, two internal combiners, and two low-noise receivers in a single instrument that accelerates component characterization.
- Sub-THz Device Analysis - This demo will show how Keysight's Vector Component Analyzer (VCA) enables engineers to thoroughly test the essential components driving the development of 6G ecosystems. By simulating realistic wideband modulated signals, Keysight's VCA provides invaluable insights into system-level performance.
- Precision RF Field Test - This demo showcases Keysight's Spectrum Management Software (KSMS) and how frequency regulators and public and private network operators manage their frequency resources, detect, locate, and mitigate interference issues, and provide full-stack spectrum optimization from RF to over-the-air analog and digital demodulation.
- Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) -In this demo,Keysight will demonstrate how to generate signals simulating a virtual satellite flyover with arbitrary orbital parameters and real-life radio link conditions. In addition, various NTN test scenarios, including orbit modeling as described in 3GPP TR38.811, will be showcased.
- Wideband Active Load-Pull -Keysight will demoits newly introduced wideband active load-pull (WALP) capability using a dual-channel VXG-C vector source and a PNA-X network analyzer. This provides the error vector magnitude performance of a power amplifier when presented with arbitrary frequency-dependent load impedances created without an impedance tuner. This is essential for designing power amplifiers used in phased-array antenna systems.
- Wideband MIMO prototyping -Multiple-input/multiple-output (MIMO) and ultra-wide bandwidth will be key enablers for 6G to achieve data throughputs of multi-100 Gbps. Keysight will demonstrate how its solutions provide flexibility and scalability in prototyping with multiple ports at ultra-low bandwidth.
