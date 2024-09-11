Anzeige
11.09.2024 17:07 Uhr
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
11-Sep-2024 / 15:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company was notified on 10 September 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the 
Company on 10 September 2024 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company's BAYE scheme as set out below. 
 
Name        Number of Shares Purchased     Price 
Nick Roberts    17                 GBP8.740827 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person 
       closely associated 
a)      Name              Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
       platform, auctioneer 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name               Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI               2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
       instrument; (ii) 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where 
       transaction have been 
       conducted 
a)      Description of the financial    Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Purchase of shares under the Company's 
                         BAYE scheme 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                         Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                         GBP8.740827     17 
d)      Aggregated information 
                         Aggregate   Aggregate Aggregate 
       -Aggregated volume         Price     Volume  Total 
       -Price               GBP8.740827   17    GBP148.594059 
e)      Date of the transaction      10 September 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction      XLON

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  346271 
EQS News ID:  1986303 
 
