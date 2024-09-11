Balfour Beatty US announces the hiring of William "Billy" Webb as General Manager of its Total Power Group (TPG) operations based in Greensboro, North Carolina. Billy succeeds former general manager Kevin Miller, where he will be responsible for leading the TPG team in providing traction electrification solutions for transit systems as well as efficient energy system solutions for aviation and mission critical facilities across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to welcome Billy to our team of traction power experts serving rail, aviation and mission critical projects across the nation," said Mark Konchar, Balfour Beatty US Civils president and managing director of Rail operations. "He is the perfect fit to lead our more than 60 TPG teammates through his extensive experience in providing power generation and electrification services to critical market sectors in our industry. I look forward to witnessing Billy's leadership and our company's continued success in meeting our clients' traction power needs in our various geographies."

Billy boasts more than 35 years of experience in the power generation and electrical field, including the sale, service, maintenance and installation of emergency power distribution equipment, fire pumps and fuel and control systems.

Prior to joining Balfour Beatty, Billy served as president of a nationwide commercial and industrial emissions testing business. In his role, he managed contracts with manufacturing plants, hospitals, data centers, governmental facilities as well as both residential and commercial buildings.

Billy is a U.S. veteran who served in the Navy as an Electrician's Mate Petty Officer Second Class aboard the USS Thomas C. Hart. He is also passionate about raising awareness for and participating in events that support the March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society.

About Total Power Group

Total Power Group (TPG) is a fully integrated leader in the traction power marketplace. From its engineering and equipment facility in Goldsboro, North Carolina, TPG provides electrification design-build services as well as custom traction power and energy system solutions. TPG's dedicated experts offer full support to public and private sector clients from design through startup, including testing, commissioning and training. Since 1998, TPG has forged an integral place in America's transportation system by providing safe, efficient and reliable mass transportation results. TPG's expertise extends to specialty parts, temporary power options as well as aviation and mission critical facilities. To learn more, visit www.tpgexperts.com.

About Balfour Beatty US

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company performs heavy civil, rail and a broad variety of vertical construction in select local geographies. The company is held by Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), who is a global leader in international infrastructure with interests in Hong Kong, UK and US. Balfour Beatty US is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit https://www.balfourbeattyus.com/.

