Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - Weekapaug Lithium Ltd. (CSE: GRUV) ("Weekapaug" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development, is pleased to announce the staking of 51 single-cell mining claims totaling approximately 1,000 hectares in Firstbrook Township, Ontario (the "Claims"). The Claims are 100% held by Weekapaug.

The Claims were staked due to their proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent hydrogen-in-soils discovery in the Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues area. Firstbrook Township hosts documented occurrences of copper, lead, cobalt, silver and kimberlite. The area boasts excellent infrastructure, including power, and easy road access.

Figure 1 - The Company's newly staked claims located in Firstbrook Township



"We are excited to establish a land position in this prospective area near QIMC's recent discovery," said Marc Branson, CEO of Weekapaug. "The similar geology, coupled with known mineral occurrences in Firstbrook Township, highlights the potential for new discoveries of hydrogen, as well as base and precious metals. With its ideal location and infrastructure, this new Property represents an exciting opportunity to expand our portfolio as we continue to advance our Nakina Lithium Property."

The Company is currently reviewing available data and formulating an exploration plan for the new Claims. Further details will be provided in due course.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

In addition, the Company intends to initiate a non-brokered private placement in the coming days, additional details will be disclosed once they have been finalized.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure for Weekapaug included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Smyk, P.Geo. Mr. Smyk is a Technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Weekapaug Lithium

At Weekapaug Lithium Limited, our focus is dedicated to exploring and developing our 100% owned Nakina Lithium and Firstbrook Hydrogen properties located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Marc Branson"

CEO and Director

Email: investors@weekapaug.ca

Website: weekapaug.ca

Phone: 604-816-2555

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: continued exploration program at the Company's properties and assumptions regarding the Claims.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue exploration program for its properties and assumptions regarding the Claims.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the Company's inability to continue exploration program for its properties and incorrect assumptions regarding the Claims.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

