PR Newswire
11.09.2024 17:48 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Embla Medical hf.: Para Athletes Using Össur Mobility Solutions Win 22 Medals in Paris

Össur Athletes Also Set 5 New Paralympic Records While Wearing "Gold Standard" Cheetah Prosthetic Blades

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A global team of elite para athletes who wear Össur's renowned prosthetics won 22 medals and set five new Paralympic Records during the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, with the company's iconic carbon fiber Cheetah sports blades, easily identified by their distinctive yellow stripe, dominating several categories of Athletics competition. Össur is a leading global prosthetic brand belonging to mobility solutions provider Embla Medical.

In all, members of Team Össur and Össur Ambassadors delivered championship performances in several Long Jump, High Jump, Sprinting, Para Triathlon and Para Cycling contests, earning a total of 11 gold, seven silver and four bronze medals. These results would have placed Össur 11th in medals overall had its results represented a competing country.

Highlights included Fleur Jong of The Netherlands successfully defending her Tokyo Paralympic sprinting and Long Jump gold medals with another double gold medal-winning performance in Paris. In fact, Össur athletes executed a complete sweep of the Women's T64 Long Jump event, led by Fleur Jong, who set a new Paralympic record with a distance of 6.53m, followed by silver medalist Marlene van Gansewinkel of The Netherlands, who delivered a personal best distance of 5.87m, and Beatriz Hatz of the U.S., who won the bronze medal.

Germany's "Blade Jumper", Markus Rehm, earned his fourth consecutive Paralympic gold medal in the men's Long Jump T64 category with a distance of 8.13m, followed by first-time Paralympic competitor Derek Loccident of the U.S., who earned the silver medal. Rehm also was honored with the distinction of carrying the Paralympic Torch during the Opening Ceremonies, running on his signature Cheetah Xpanse sports prosthesis in a journey that culminated in the lighting of the Paris Cauldron.

Team USA's Hunter Woodhall earned his first-ever Paralympic gold medal in the men's T64 400m sprint, matching the Olympic gold medal performance of his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, just a month earlier.

"The Paris Paralympics set new standards for excellence, inclusivity and audience enthusiasm, and our athletes more than rose to the occasion," said Sveinn Solvason, President and CEO of Embla Medical, Össur's parent company. "Össur world-renowned Cheetah blades were clearly on display as the prosthesis of choice for many world-class athletes, and we are grateful to all of those who choose Össur as their partner. They inspire me, and everyone at our company to continue innovating and excelling on their behalf, as they represent a true embodiment of Life Without Limitations."

Össur Athlete Medal Results:

NAME

COUNTRY

CLASS

DISCIPLINE

MEDAL

Beatriz Hatz

USA

T64

Long Jump

BRONZE - 5.38m

Daniel Molina

Spain

PTS3

Para Triathlon

GOLD - 1:08:05

Daniel Wagner

Denmark

T63

Long Jump

100m

SILVER - Personal Best - 7.39m

SILVER - Personal Best - 12.08

Derek Loccident

USA

T64

Long Jump

High Jump

SILVER - 7.79

SILVER - Paralympic Record 2.06m

Felix Streng

Germany

T64

100m

BRONZE - 10.77

Fleur Jong

The Netherlands

T64

Long Jump

100m

GOLD - Paralympic Record - 6.53m

GOLD - 12.54 (Paralympic Record in heats 12.48)

Grace Norman

USA

PTS5

Para Triathlon

GOLD - 1:04:40

Hunter Woodhall

USA

T62

400m

4x100m Universal Relay

GOLD - 46.36

BRONZE

Jody Cundy

UK

C1-5

750m Mixed

GOLD - 47.738

Markus Rehm

Germany

T64

Long Jump

GOLD - 8.13m

Marlene van Gansewinkel

The Netherlands

T64

Long Jump

200m

100m

SILVER - Personal Best - 5.87m

SILVER - 26.14

BRONZE - 12.72

Mitch Valize

The Netherlands

H5

Individual Time Trial Para Cycling

Road Race Para Cycling

GOLD - 41:01.59

GOLD - 1:33:12

Mohamed Lahna

USA

PTS2

Para Triathlon

SILVER - 1:07:18

Sherman Isidro Guity

Costa Rica

T64

100m

200m

GOLD - Paralympic Record - 10.65

GOLD - Paralympic Record - 21.32

CONTACT:

Contact:
Edda H. Geirsdottir
VP of Corporate Communications
egeirsdottir@ossur.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/embla-medical-hf-/r/para-athletes-using-ossur-mobility-solutions-win-22-medals-in-paris,c4036045

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/para-athletes-using-ossur-mobility-solutions-win-22-medals-in-paris-302245321.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
