Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D76S | ISIN: US0906282076 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.09.24
18:15 Uhr
0,343 US-Dollar
-0,047
-12,03 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONEXUS GENE LAB CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONEXUS GENE LAB CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2024 17:12 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.: BioNexus Gene Lab Corp Announces New Business Developments for Subsidiary Chemrex with Investment in High-Quality Color Paste Production

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (Nasdaq: BGLC, the "Company"), an emerging Biotech & Chemicals company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd. (Chemrex), has invested approximately RM 2 million (approx. USD $450,000) to begin the production of fine-quality color paste (non-drying type) specifically designed for composite industrial customers. The new production facility will commence operations in late September 2024, marking a significant milestone for the Company as it seeks to expand its portfolio and enhance its market presence globally.

The investment and the launch of this new product line will allow Chemrex to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality composite materials in various industries. The move is set to bring several key advantages that align with the Company's long-term strategy for growth and innovation.

Key Benefits of the New Business:

  1. Increased Profit Margins:
    The new color paste production will significantly improve Chemrex's profitability. By controlling production internally, Chemrex will capture greater margins compared to outsourcing these materials. This efficiency ensures stronger financial performance in the near and long term.
  2. Improved Quality Control:
    By producing the color paste in-house, Chemrex can exercise strict oversight over product quality. This will ensure that customers receive superior products that meet the highest standards, reinforcing Chemrex's reputation for reliability and excellence.
  3. Timely Delivery of Finished Products:
    In today's fast-paced industrial environment, timely delivery is crucial. Chemrex's ability to produce the color paste within its own facilities will enable faster turnaround times and better service for its clients, solidifying long-term partnerships and fostering customer satisfaction.
  4. Competitive Pricing and Market Expansion:
    With in-house production, Chemrex will gain a significant cost advantage, allowing it to offer competitive pricing. This strategic positioning will help the Company penetrate new markets across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand, all regions experiencing high demand for composite materials in construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors.

Future Expansion Plans:

As part of Chemrex's forward-looking strategy, the company has laid out plans to establish additional production facilities in the Middle East and Vietnam. This expansion will position Chemrex closer to key markets, enhancing its ability to respond to regional demand efficiently and cost-effectively. These new factories will replicate the successful production model being rolled out in Malaysia.

Synergy Through Bulk Purchasing:

Chemrex will also leverage bulk purchasing of raw materials to drive synergy effects. By acquiring materials in larger volumes, the Company will benefit from economies of scale, leading to lower production costs. This not only strengthens Chemrex's competitive position in the composite materials industry but also enables it to develop and supply raw materials to various other industries, creating new revenue streams.

Sam Tan, CEO of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp, commented:
"This new business development underscores Chemrex's commitment to quality, innovation, and market leadership. By investing in color paste production and expanding our reach globally, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver superior value to our customers and shareholders alike."

About BioNexus Gene Lab Corp:

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) is a biotechnology company focused on providing innovative solutions in the healthcare and industrial sectors. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the development and production of high-quality materials and healthcare solutions for customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.chemrex.com.my.

Investor Relations

BioNexus Gene Lab Corporation

Email: ir@bionexusgenelab.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.