Global Health Exhibition Announces Opportunity for Healthcare Startups to secure over 100,000 SAR in Vision NextGen Competition Designed to Fast-Track Health Innovations

Healthcare innovators developing novel medical advancements via their own business invited to compete for a prize fund exceeding 100,000 Saudi Riyal (SAR) to further product development, to be awarded at Global Health Exhibition 2024 in Malham, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, one of the world's most highly-attended healthcare events

Shortlisted startup businesses will present live to an expert judging panel including Dr Mohammed Alhamali, Chief Innovation Officer at Seha Virtual Hospital, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health

Emerging businesses competing at the event will also meet and interact with the world's leading minds in healthcare transformation including healthcare AI innovators

There is still time to apply - startups may complete a short online application by Monday 16 September 2024

MALHAM, Saudi Arabia and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of the October 2024 Global Health Exhibition taking place in Malham, Riyadh, today announced a 100,000 Saudi Riyal prize for the winner of the October 2024 event's Vision NextGen competition.

The competition, which seeks to support the development of novel medical products, systems and treatments across multiple healthcare sectors, is supported by leading young business publication Startups Magazine. It is open to emergent healthcare companies which have been in operation for less than five years and have fewer than 25 employees. The winning business' prize can be utilised to further advance product development in the interests of patients.

Closely aligned with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's healthcare objectives including crisis response and health security, technological and digital transformation, public health and disease prevention and health innovation, Vision NextGen judges anticipate high demand to join a shortlist of 30 companies from an anticipated longlist of over 150 businesses. Six finalists drawn from the shortlist will present to the competition's expert judging panel live at the Exhibition on 23 October 2024. The judges include:

Reenita Das, Partner and SVP, Frost & Sullivan

Ahmed Abdulwahab, Founder, CEO and Chief Innovation Officer, Next Arabia

Pilar Fernandez Hermida, Founder and MD, i-Expand

Kristina Podnar, Digital Policy Consultant, Native Trust Consulting

Dr Mohammad Alhamali, Chairman of the National Innovation and Regulatory Sandbox, Chief Innovation Officer at Seha Virtual Hospital, Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia

"Healthcare transformation often starts with small, innovative ideas and the Vision NextGen competition is here to nurture those with the potential to significantly impact patient care," said Reenita Das, Partner and SVP at Frost & Sullivan and Vision NextGen judge.

"We are looking for trailblazers who are tackling global healthcare challenges through novel therapeutics, digital health, virtual care delivery, or the automation of health services. Participants will not only have the chance to present their innovations to some of the world's leading health experts but also benefit from the extensive networking and learning opportunities at the Global Health Exhibition."

To apply, startups which meet the competition's criteria have a final opportunity before 16 September 2024 to complete a short initial application online at: Vision NextGen - The Start-up Competition (globalhealthsaudi.com). Shortlisted companies will be notified ahead of the Exhibition and will be invited to compete for a finalist place on 21 October.

"Innovation in healthcare goes beyond just technology; it's about understanding and addressing the deeper, often unspoken, needs of people. At Labayh, we're committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent access to mental health care, ensuring that every individual feels supported and heard," said Basim Albeladi, CEO of workplace mental health specialist Labayh. "Through initiatives like the Vision NextGen competition, we seek to empower those who are driving meaningful change in the healthcare landscape."

Registration information alongside the newly-published event program for Global Health Exhibition 2024 can be found at the following link: Global Health Exhibition (globalhealthsaudi.com)

"Global Health Exhibition offers healthcare innovators and startups incredible opportunities to meet with major international and local investors and leaders in the healthcare sector," said Rachel Sturgess, Group Director, Tahaluf, the event's organizer.

"The Vision NextGen competition is seeking true change-makers who are actively addressing the most pressing challenges in global healthcare and bring a passion for transforming the lives of patients across a wide range of medical specialities."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-health-exhibition-announces-opportunity-for-healthcare-startups-to-secure-over-100-000-sar-in-vision-nextgen-competition-designed-to-fast-track-health-innovations-302245366.html