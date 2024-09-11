Anzeige
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64
Frankfurt
11.09.24
15:29 Uhr
3,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
11.09.2024
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 202 4

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 202 4

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

11 September 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2024

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


