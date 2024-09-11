Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Vow ASA
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2024 20:58 Uhr
Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider

Forced by its lender, Badin Invest Limited, a company associated with the CEO in Vow ASA Henrik Badin, has today sold 2 254 593 shares in Vow ASA.

After this transaction, Mr. Badin owns through Badin Invest Limited, 7 132 923 shares in the Company.

Please refer to the attached Notification of transaction for further details. For background, see similar announcement of trade dated 9 September 2024.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment

  • VOW - Notification of transaction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d3d77ba6-6bc9-4dce-8018-d0b0bf456a5c)

