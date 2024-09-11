

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) has introduced a new private-labelled brand, dubbed as Amazon Saver, offering more affordable grocery options both in-store and online.



Touted as 'No Frills' brand, Amazon Saver offers most items for under $5, helping individuals stretch their grocery budgets.



'We're always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers,' said Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh.



'With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it's now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh - whether you're browsing the aisles or filling your online cart.'



The tech giant highlighted that Prime members will receive an extra 10 percent discount on these products. Also, it plans to gradually add more than 100 items to the lineup.



Amazon's move follows similar strategies by competitors, with Target introducing its dealworthy brand in February, and Walmart rolling out its bettergoods brand in April, both aimed at offering cheaper deals to customers.



