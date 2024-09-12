Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2024 07:10 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genespire appoints Karen Aiach-Pignet as Chief Executive Officer

PRESS RELEASE

Genespire appoints Karen Aiach-Pignet as Chief Executive Officer

Karen's appointment bolsters Genespire's position as a leader in in-vivo lentiviral gene therapy

Milan, Italy, 12 September 2024 - Genespire, a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf gene therapies for pediatric patients affected by genetic diseases, today announces the appointment of Karen Aiach-Pignet as Chief Executive Officer following Dr. Julia Berretta, the former CEO, stepping down.

Karen has an outstanding track-record in gene therapy applied to genetic neurodegenerative diseases having founded and led Lysogene, a global leader in the field. During her tenure, she pioneered the development of an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector for patients with the rare neurodegenerative condition Sanfilippo Type A, initiated and executed an international Phase 3 gene therapy clinical trial, and raised funds via partnering deals and by listing the company on the Euronext Stock Exchange.

Karen joins Genespire as the company progresses lead candidate, GENE202, for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) into clinical development. MMA is a devastating genetic disorder impairing the metabolism of certain amino acids and fats. Onset occurs in early infancy, is associated with significant mortality and morbidity, and there are currently no disease-modifying treatments available. Genespire's technology has the potential to help treat many other genetic diseases with a one-time, off-the-shelf treatment, for both adult and pediatric patients.

Karen Aiach-Pignet, CEO at Genespire, commented:"I strongly believe in a better world for patients with metabolic diseases. Leading Genespire, with the aim to develop and deliver safe and efficacious life changing therapies for patients with substantial needs, is therefore a huge honour. Our unique ISLV technology platform, our investors, the team and I, will all come together to make this company a success. Embarking on this new partnership with Sofinnova Partners and working with other high-profile investors, provides huge endorsement for what we are aiming to achieve."

Joern Aldag, Chairman at Genespire, commented:"I am incredibly proud of what the Genespire team has achieved and would like to thank Dr. Julia Berretta, our previous CEO, for her excellent work over the past four and a half years and for orchestrating a seamless transition of leadership. We wish her all the best for the future.

"Karen's extensive experience and knowledge in the development of gene therapies for rare diseases and paediatric indications is a true inspiration. She has incredible drive, ambition and the ability to deliver fast results which will be an invaluable asset to Genespire as we progress our lead lentiviral-based therapy into the clinic."

In addition to her many prestigious accomplishments, Karen is a founding executive member of the International Rare Diseases Research Consortium, was a Member of the Paediatric Committee at the European Medicines Agency and served on the French Ethical Review Board at Ambroise Paré Hospital. She has supported several not-for-profit organizations engaged in advocacy and research in the field of rare diseases. Acknowledgements of Karen's work include the Ordre National du Merite, a French order of merit, awarded by the French President.

Karen recently studied Digital Health at Harvard Business School. She is a graduate from the ESSEC Business School and majored in Economics at the Institut d'Études Européennes of University Paris 8.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Genespire Tel: +39 02 80896651
info@genespire.com (mailto:info@genespire.com)
ICR Consilium Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
Amber Fennell/Ashley Tapp/Jonathan EdwardsGenespire@consilium-comms.com (mailto:Genespire@consilium-comms.com)

About Genespire
Genespire is a biotechnology company, developing off-the-shelf gene therapies based on immune shielded lentiviral vectors.

Attachment

  • 240912 Genespire CEO Appointment FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f0881010-07b8-40ac-8b3f-39c62c03b1ba)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.