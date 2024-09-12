Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 07:54 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 Asian Rowing U-19&U-23 Championships kicks off in NE. China's Shenyang

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Asian Rowing U-19&U-23 Championships kicked off on Wednesday in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province for the first time, and will last till Saturday.

Hosted by the Asian Rowing Federation and jointly organized by the Chinese Rowing Association and the Shenyang Sports Bureau, the event attracts youth rowing teams from 19 countries and regions, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, India, Kuwait, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, etc.

The teams will compete on the Hunhe River, a beautiful still water track in Shenyang.

The theme of the event is seeing the world through rowing, which is not just a tribute to the spirit of rowing, but also means that young rowers across Asia will pursue their dreams, show themselves and connect to the world through the rowing competition.

Participating in such an international event is a good opportunity for young rowers to refine rowing skills and learn to persevere in challenges, respect and cooperate with others, which will be a valuable asset in life, said a contestant.

Relying on Hunhe River, Shenyang has been vigorously promoting the integration of rowing sports with city views, with the aim to build itself into a rowing capital.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342090.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2024-asian-rowing-u-19u-23-championships-kicks-off-in-ne-chinas-shenyang-302246140.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.