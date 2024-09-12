REFI Energy: 2024 Interim Condensed Nonaudited financial statements of UAB REFI Energy

UAB REFI Energy publishes semi-annual management report of 2024 and company's interim condensed nonaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30June 2024 that have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. Contact person: Liudas Liutkevicius The head of the company Email: liudas.liutkevicius@invl.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1245636