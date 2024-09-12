Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
12.09.24
09:03 Uhr
137,92 Euro
+0,50
+0,36 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,92137,9809:03
137,92137,9809:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telenor and Google Cloud Deepen Partnership to Unlock the Power of Data

Telenor Group today announced its expanded partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate Telenor's digital transformation through advanced data capabilities.

Telenor Group is a leading technology-driven communication services provider across the Nordics and Asia. Underpinning Telenor's AI-First strategy and cloud-native ambitions, Telenor is transforming how it harnesses the power of its data, partnering with Google Cloud to deliver a unified data and analytics platform that will enhance customer experience, support new product development, and simplify operations.

Leveraging Google Cloud's portfolio of data and analytics products and solutions, Telenor will use Google Cloud's BigQuery, integrated with Vertex AIand Looker, to transform existing on-premise data platforms across Telenor's Nordic businesses into a harmonized cloud-native data and analytics orchestration platform called Nova. Nova will enable Telenor to seamlessly implement any cloud instance, harnessing data and AI in their core operations to enable hyper-personalized customer experiences, optimize network operations, and support operational excellence across Telenor Nordics.

Additionally, Google Cloud will provide Telenor with real-time data tools including Dataflow, Cloud Data Fusion, Pub/Sub, Dataform, and Dataplex, enabling Telenor to gain real-time insights into hundreds or terabytes of data, generate deeper analytical insights in minutes instead of days, and support governance and faster construction of data and AI product developments.

"Data is foundational to AI development and enterprise transformation. We are excited to partner with Google Cloud to unleash the full power of our data to better serve our customers, increase the speed of insight and innovation, and support our AI-First ambitions', said Amol Phadke, EVP and Group Chief Technology Officer of Telenor Group.

"Our deepened partnership with Telenor is a testament to the shared vision and trust we've built together," said Eva Fors, Managing Director, Google Cloud Nordic Region, Google Cloud. "We are excited to provide a unified data and analytics platform that will help streamline Telenor operations across the Nordics."

Media contact:

Thomas Midteide, SVP Communications, Telenor Group

+ 47?962?320 17 | thomas.midteide@telenor.com



© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.