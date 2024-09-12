Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
11.09.24
15:29 Uhr
4,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 
12-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            115,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            407.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            401.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            404.9498p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,310,135 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,736,315.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 115,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.9498

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1188               401.50      08:55:25          00071330485TRLO0      XLON 
1062               401.50      08:55:25          00071330486TRLO0      XLON 
1138               405.00      09:35:07          00071331708TRLO0      XLON 
20                404.50      09:36:22          00071331740TRLO0      XLON 
1275               404.50      09:36:22          00071331741TRLO0      XLON 
73                405.00      10:34:18          00071334096TRLO0      XLON 
600                405.00      10:35:18          00071334127TRLO0      XLON 
843                405.00      10:35:18          00071334128TRLO0      XLON 
950                405.00      10:35:18          00071334129TRLO0      XLON 
300                405.00      10:46:01          00071334537TRLO0      XLON 
883                405.00      10:46:01          00071334538TRLO0      XLON 
30000               405.00      10:57:31          00071334797TRLO0      XLON 
1307               405.00      11:02:39          00071335000TRLO0      XLON 
3154               405.00      11:02:39          00071335001TRLO0      XLON 
4220               405.00      11:02:39          00071335002TRLO0      XLON 
1290               405.00      11:02:39          00071335003TRLO0      XLON 
2405               405.00      11:02:39          00071335004TRLO0      XLON 
1110               405.00      11:02:39          00071335005TRLO0      XLON 
1275               405.00      11:04:53          00071335036TRLO0      XLON 
1204               405.00      11:20:00          00071335326TRLO0      XLON 
1256               405.00      11:27:49          00071335585TRLO0      XLON 
1289               405.00      11:27:49          00071335586TRLO0      XLON 
22                405.00      11:35:12          00071335712TRLO0      XLON 
1227               405.00      11:35:12          00071335713TRLO0      XLON 
56                405.00      13:30:06          00071338032TRLO0      XLON 
1075               405.00      13:30:06          00071338033TRLO0      XLON 
1096               405.00      13:30:06          00071338034TRLO0      XLON 
1228               405.00      13:30:06          00071338035TRLO0      XLON 
1162               405.00      13:30:06          00071338036TRLO0      XLON 
1248               405.00      13:30:06          00071338037TRLO0      XLON 
1108               405.00      13:30:06          00071338038TRLO0      XLON 
1241               405.00      13:30:06          00071338039TRLO0      XLON 
1059               405.00      13:30:06          00071338040TRLO0      XLON 
1163               405.00      13:30:06          00071338041TRLO0      XLON 
1296               405.00      13:30:06          00071338042TRLO0      XLON 
1264               405.00      13:30:06          00071338043TRLO0      XLON 
1117               405.00      13:30:06          00071338045TRLO0      XLON 
1200               403.00      13:31:00          00071338158TRLO0      XLON 
626                403.00      13:31:00          00071338159TRLO0      XLON 
1133               403.00      13:31:00          00071338160TRLO0      XLON 
1232               405.00      13:40:33          00071338811TRLO0      XLON 
1263               404.50      13:40:36          00071338814TRLO0      XLON 
1078               405.00      13:59:37          00071339481TRLO0      XLON 
1267               405.00      13:59:37          00071339482TRLO0      XLON 
1212               404.50      13:59:37          00071339483TRLO0      XLON 
1282               405.00      14:34:18          00071340476TRLO0      XLON 
735                405.00      14:34:18          00071340477TRLO0      XLON 
511                405.00      14:34:18          00071340478TRLO0      XLON 
1111               405.00      14:34:18          00071340481TRLO0      XLON 
1308               405.00      14:34:18          00071340482TRLO0      XLON 
549                405.00      14:34:18          00071340483TRLO0      XLON 
1002               405.00      14:34:18          00071340484TRLO0      XLON 
1273               405.00      14:34:19          00071340492TRLO0      XLON 
1068               405.00      14:47:11          00071340998TRLO0      XLON 
1156               405.00      14:47:11          00071340999TRLO0      XLON 
1944               405.50      14:51:28          00071341166TRLO0      XLON 
1122               404.50      14:57:09          00071341541TRLO0      XLON 
370                404.50      14:57:10          00071341542TRLO0      XLON 
1242               404.50      14:57:10          00071341543TRLO0      XLON 
1299               405.00      15:05:30          00071342125TRLO0      XLON 
1253               405.00      15:05:45          00071342154TRLO0      XLON 
36                405.00      15:05:45          00071342161TRLO0      XLON 
197                405.00      15:06:00          00071342168TRLO0      XLON 
767                405.00      15:06:07          00071342177TRLO0      XLON 
196                405.00      15:08:23          00071342255TRLO0      XLON 
1150               405.00      15:08:23          00071342256TRLO0      XLON 
1284               405.00      15:09:35          00071342377TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.