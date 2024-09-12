DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 12-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 115,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 407.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 401.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 404.9498p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,310,135 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,736,315.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 115,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.9498

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1188 401.50 08:55:25 00071330485TRLO0 XLON 1062 401.50 08:55:25 00071330486TRLO0 XLON 1138 405.00 09:35:07 00071331708TRLO0 XLON 20 404.50 09:36:22 00071331740TRLO0 XLON 1275 404.50 09:36:22 00071331741TRLO0 XLON 73 405.00 10:34:18 00071334096TRLO0 XLON 600 405.00 10:35:18 00071334127TRLO0 XLON 843 405.00 10:35:18 00071334128TRLO0 XLON 950 405.00 10:35:18 00071334129TRLO0 XLON 300 405.00 10:46:01 00071334537TRLO0 XLON 883 405.00 10:46:01 00071334538TRLO0 XLON 30000 405.00 10:57:31 00071334797TRLO0 XLON 1307 405.00 11:02:39 00071335000TRLO0 XLON 3154 405.00 11:02:39 00071335001TRLO0 XLON 4220 405.00 11:02:39 00071335002TRLO0 XLON 1290 405.00 11:02:39 00071335003TRLO0 XLON 2405 405.00 11:02:39 00071335004TRLO0 XLON 1110 405.00 11:02:39 00071335005TRLO0 XLON 1275 405.00 11:04:53 00071335036TRLO0 XLON 1204 405.00 11:20:00 00071335326TRLO0 XLON 1256 405.00 11:27:49 00071335585TRLO0 XLON 1289 405.00 11:27:49 00071335586TRLO0 XLON 22 405.00 11:35:12 00071335712TRLO0 XLON 1227 405.00 11:35:12 00071335713TRLO0 XLON 56 405.00 13:30:06 00071338032TRLO0 XLON 1075 405.00 13:30:06 00071338033TRLO0 XLON 1096 405.00 13:30:06 00071338034TRLO0 XLON 1228 405.00 13:30:06 00071338035TRLO0 XLON 1162 405.00 13:30:06 00071338036TRLO0 XLON 1248 405.00 13:30:06 00071338037TRLO0 XLON 1108 405.00 13:30:06 00071338038TRLO0 XLON 1241 405.00 13:30:06 00071338039TRLO0 XLON 1059 405.00 13:30:06 00071338040TRLO0 XLON 1163 405.00 13:30:06 00071338041TRLO0 XLON 1296 405.00 13:30:06 00071338042TRLO0 XLON 1264 405.00 13:30:06 00071338043TRLO0 XLON 1117 405.00 13:30:06 00071338045TRLO0 XLON 1200 403.00 13:31:00 00071338158TRLO0 XLON 626 403.00 13:31:00 00071338159TRLO0 XLON 1133 403.00 13:31:00 00071338160TRLO0 XLON 1232 405.00 13:40:33 00071338811TRLO0 XLON 1263 404.50 13:40:36 00071338814TRLO0 XLON 1078 405.00 13:59:37 00071339481TRLO0 XLON 1267 405.00 13:59:37 00071339482TRLO0 XLON 1212 404.50 13:59:37 00071339483TRLO0 XLON 1282 405.00 14:34:18 00071340476TRLO0 XLON 735 405.00 14:34:18 00071340477TRLO0 XLON 511 405.00 14:34:18 00071340478TRLO0 XLON 1111 405.00 14:34:18 00071340481TRLO0 XLON 1308 405.00 14:34:18 00071340482TRLO0 XLON 549 405.00 14:34:18 00071340483TRLO0 XLON 1002 405.00 14:34:18 00071340484TRLO0 XLON 1273 405.00 14:34:19 00071340492TRLO0 XLON 1068 405.00 14:47:11 00071340998TRLO0 XLON 1156 405.00 14:47:11 00071340999TRLO0 XLON 1944 405.50 14:51:28 00071341166TRLO0 XLON 1122 404.50 14:57:09 00071341541TRLO0 XLON 370 404.50 14:57:10 00071341542TRLO0 XLON 1242 404.50 14:57:10 00071341543TRLO0 XLON 1299 405.00 15:05:30 00071342125TRLO0 XLON 1253 405.00 15:05:45 00071342154TRLO0 XLON 36 405.00 15:05:45 00071342161TRLO0 XLON 197 405.00 15:06:00 00071342168TRLO0 XLON 767 405.00 15:06:07 00071342177TRLO0 XLON 196 405.00 15:08:23 00071342255TRLO0 XLON 1150 405.00 15:08:23 00071342256TRLO0 XLON 1284 405.00 15:09:35 00071342377TRLO0 XLON 1061 406.00 15:14:59 00071342716TRLO0 XLON 584 405.00 15:16:04 00071342802TRLO0 XLON 415 405.50 15:20:04 00071342971TRLO0 XLON 657 405.50 15:20:06 00071342972TRLO0 XLON 97 405.50 15:28:28 00071343330TRLO0 XLON 980 405.50 15:30:10 00071343374TRLO0 XLON 516 405.50 15:30:10 00071343375TRLO0 XLON 768 405.50 15:30:10 00071343376TRLO0 XLON 1098 405.00 15:37:42 00071343711TRLO0 XLON 1195 405.00 15:41:02 00071343902TRLO0 XLON 1429 406.00 15:49:33 00071344236TRLO0 XLON 128 406.00 15:49:33 00071344237TRLO0 XLON 121 406.00 15:49:33 00071344238TRLO0 XLON 37 406.00 15:49:33 00071344239TRLO0 XLON 83 406.00 15:49:33 00071344240TRLO0 XLON 887 405.50 16:00:18 00071345011TRLO0 XLON 308 405.50 16:00:18 00071345012TRLO0 XLON 1189 407.00 16:13:43 00071346084TRLO0 XLON 778 407.00 16:13:43 00071346085TRLO0 XLON 599 407.00 16:13:48 00071346102TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

