Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
GlobeNewswire
12.09.2024 08:34 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (268/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Frontline plc (FRO) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK
6.75. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, September 12, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "R" or "Z" or "X" or "Q" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1245648
