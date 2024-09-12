

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group (KIE.L) reported that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax increased to 68.1 million pounds from 51.9 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 11.3 pence compared to 9.3 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 118.1 million pounds from 104.8 million pounds, last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 20.6 pence compared to 19.2 pence.



For the year ended 30 June 2024, Group revenue was 3.90 billion pounds, up 16% from prior year. Adjusted revenue was 3.97 billion pounds, an increase of 17%.



