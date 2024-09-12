Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 08:48 Uhr
31 Leser
IDB Lab Forum focuses on financing innovation and entrepreneurship to generate more inclusion and climate action

The event will promote innovative solutions that generate impact at scale in Latin America and the Caribbean.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Lab, the Inter-American Development Bank's innovation and venture capital lab, will hold the third edition of IDB Lab Forum Oct. 31-Nov. 1 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Forum is a flagship event dedicated to business innovation, venture capital and technology for development.

IDB Lab

This edition will focus on financing innovation and development of entrepreneurial ecosystems to generate greater impact in Latin America and the Caribbean, and promote artificial intelligence as a tool to close gaps.

The high-level international event will bring together 600 entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, accelerators, policy makers and other players in the innovation ecosystem to take advantage of business opportunities, discover trends, and launch new initiatives.

"IDB Lab Forum has been from its inception a unique space to take the pulse of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in our region," said Irene Arias Hofman, CEO of IDB Lab. "In this edition, the first to be held in the Southern Cone, we will once again witness the dynamism of those who are committed to innovation and new technologies and we will learn about the most cutting-edge trends and the potential of emerging sectors."

IDB Lab Forum will showcase technologies such as Web 3.0 and responsible artificial intelligence to foster inclusion, climate action and productivity. Venture capital, tokenization, biotechnology and cutting-edge technologies in our region's climate agenda will be featured. Fintechs will have a session organized by the Milken Institute on redefining the design of financial services to create a more inclusive, sustainable and innovative ecosystem.

Additionally, the event will offer lectures by experts, panels with leaders of innovative industries, networking spaces, and roundtables on entrepreneurial innovation in our region and worldwide.

IDB Lab Forum will once again include in its agenda WeXchange, Latin America and the Caribbean's main platform to support female entrepreneurship in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

To register, visit IDBLabforum.org.

About IDB Lab

IDB Lab is the innovation and venture capital laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank Group. Its purpose is to find new ways to boost social inclusion, environmental action and productivity in Latin America and the Caribbean. IDB Lab leverages funding, knowledge and connections to support early-stage entrepreneurship, foster the development of new technologies, activate innovative markets and energize existing sectors.

Press Contact: Gador Manzano
gadorm@iadb.org

BID Lab Forum 2024 will promote innovative solutions that generate impact at scale in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079064/IDB_Lab_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503827/IDB_Lab_Forum.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idb-lab-forum-focuses-on-financing-innovation-and-entrepreneurship-to-generate-more-inclusion-and-climate-action-302246105.html

