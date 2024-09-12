Holiston Media: Winners Announced in the World's Biggest Forex Retail Awards

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 7th annual Global Forex Awards - Retail have been revealed with some big names coming out on top.
Following many months of nominations and voting, Holiston Media has revealed that this year's awards are the biggest to date, with more than 50 winners across the global and regional categories.
For seven years the Global Forex Awards - Retail have celebrated the top businesses who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions across the globe, as well as in specific territories including Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.
Voted for by forex traders, and presented to the best in the business, the awards highlight the brokers at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses.
"For six years we have led the way in highlighting those forex brokers that are making the greatest strides across the world, both in technology and customer service," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "This year has been the biggest Global Forex Awards - Retail to date and winning one of these coveted awards helps put any business on the map in this highly competitive industry."
This year's category winners are as follows:
Award Category - Global
Winners
Best Affiliates Brokerage - Global
Ultima Markets
Best AI Algo Trading Company - Global
Algo Forest (Forex Forest Group)
Best Customer Service - Global
Deriv
Best Cryptocurrency Broker - Global
PrimeXBT
Best Fund Safety - Global
Ultima Markets
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Global
Trade Nation
Best Media Provider - Global
Game Changers Magazine
Best Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global
FOREX.com
Best MT4 Broker - Global
Scope Markets
Best MT5 Broker - Global
Scope Markets
Best Partnership Programme - Global
Scope Markets
Best Trade Execution - Global
Dollars Markets
Best Trading Experience - Global
IronFX
Best Trading Platform - Global
Trade Nation
Best Value Broker - Global
FP Markets
Best VPS for Traders - Global
ForexVPS
Most Competitive Broker - Global
Garnet Trade
Most Reliable Broker - Global
Octa
Most Transparent Broker - Global
Markets4you
Most Trusted Broker - Global
Bold Prime
Global Newcomer of the Year
Valetax
Global Broker of the Year
Eightcap
Award Category - Asia
Winners
Best Affiliate Program - Asia
Markets4you
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Asia
axi
Best Innovative Platform - Asia
IUX
Best Low Spread Broker - Asia
IUX
Best Partnership Programme - Asia
FP Markets
Best Trading Platform - Asia
VSTAR
Best Trading Support - Asia
OneRoyal
Best Value Broker - Asia
PrimeXBT
Most Reliable Broker - Asia
Skilling
Best Broker - Asia
Bold Prime
Most Trusted Broker - Asia
NPBFX
Award Category - Europe
Winners
Best Trading Experience - Europe
FOREX.com
Best Trading Support - Europe
RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH
Most Reliable Broker - Europe
axi
Most Trusted Broker - Europe
t4trade
Best Broker - Europe
FP Markets
Award Category - LatAm
Winners
Best Introducing Broker Programme - LatAm
RoboForex
Best Partnership Programme - LatAm
IronFX
Best Trading Experience - LatAm
OneRoyal
Best Trading Platform - LatAm
Skilling
Most Reliable Broker - LatAm
Axia Trade
Most Trusted Broker - LatAm
axi
Best Broker - LatAm
Vantage
Award Category - MENA
Winners
Best Customer Service - MENA
OneRoyal
Best Introducing Broker Programme - MENA
Valetax
Best Partnership Programme - MENA
Scope Markets
Best Trading Experience - MENA
NPBFX
Best Trading Platform - MENA
Century Financial Consultancy LLC
Most Trusted Broker - MENA
Century Financial Consultancy LLC
Best Broker - MENA
axi
"Winning a Global Forex Award - Retail is a huge achievement and one that will set businesses apart, helping them to engage with new potential customers and retain current client trust and loyalty. Well done to all of this year's winners," adds Mike.
The Global Forex Awards - Retail are sponsored by: Algoforest, axi, Axia Trade, Bold Prime, Century Financial, Dollars Markets, Eightcap, FOREX.com, ForexVPS, FP Markets, Garnet Trade, IronFX, IUX.com, Markets4you, NPB FX, OctaFX, OneRoyal, PrimeXBT, RoboForex, RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH, Scope Markets, Skilling, t4trade, Trade Nation, Ultima Markets and Valetax.
Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts four international awards.
To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winners-announced-in-the-worlds-biggest-forex-retail-awards-302233035.html