Holiston Media: Winners Announced in the World's Biggest Forex Retail Awards

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 7th annual Global Forex Awards - Retail have been revealed with some big names coming out on top.

Following many months of nominations and voting, Holiston Media has revealed that this year's awards are the biggest to date, with more than 50 winners across the global and regional categories.

For seven years the Global Forex Awards - Retail have celebrated the top businesses who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions across the globe, as well as in specific territories including Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

Voted for by forex traders, and presented to the best in the business, the awards highlight the brokers at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses.

"For six years we have led the way in highlighting those forex brokers that are making the greatest strides across the world, both in technology and customer service," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "This year has been the biggest Global Forex Awards - Retail to date and winning one of these coveted awards helps put any business on the map in this highly competitive industry."

This year's category winners are as follows:

Award Category - Global Winners Best Affiliates Brokerage - Global Ultima Markets Best AI Algo Trading Company - Global Algo Forest (Forex Forest Group) Best Customer Service - Global Deriv Best Cryptocurrency Broker - Global PrimeXBT Best Fund Safety - Global Ultima Markets Best Introducing Broker Programme - Global Trade Nation Best Media Provider - Global Game Changers Magazine Best Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global FOREX.com Best MT4 Broker - Global Scope Markets Best MT5 Broker - Global Scope Markets Best Partnership Programme - Global Scope Markets Best Trade Execution - Global Dollars Markets Best Trading Experience - Global IronFX Best Trading Platform - Global Trade Nation Best Value Broker - Global FP Markets Best VPS for Traders - Global ForexVPS Most Competitive Broker - Global Garnet Trade Most Reliable Broker - Global Octa Most Transparent Broker - Global Markets4you Most Trusted Broker - Global Bold Prime Global Newcomer of the Year Valetax Global Broker of the Year Eightcap

Award Category - Asia Winners Best Affiliate Program - Asia Markets4you Best Introducing Broker Programme - Asia axi Best Innovative Platform - Asia IUX Best Low Spread Broker - Asia IUX Best Partnership Programme - Asia FP Markets Best Trading Platform - Asia VSTAR Best Trading Support - Asia OneRoyal Best Value Broker - Asia PrimeXBT Most Reliable Broker - Asia Skilling Best Broker - Asia Bold Prime Most Trusted Broker - Asia NPBFX



Award Category - Europe Winners Best Trading Experience - Europe FOREX.com Best Trading Support - Europe RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH Most Reliable Broker - Europe axi Most Trusted Broker - Europe t4trade Best Broker - Europe FP Markets



Award Category - LatAm Winners Best Introducing Broker Programme - LatAm RoboForex Best Partnership Programme - LatAm IronFX Best Trading Experience - LatAm OneRoyal Best Trading Platform - LatAm Skilling Most Reliable Broker - LatAm Axia Trade Most Trusted Broker - LatAm axi Best Broker - LatAm Vantage



Award Category - MENA Winners Best Customer Service - MENA OneRoyal Best Introducing Broker Programme - MENA Valetax Best Partnership Programme - MENA Scope Markets Best Trading Experience - MENA NPBFX Best Trading Platform - MENA Century Financial Consultancy LLC Most Trusted Broker - MENA Century Financial Consultancy LLC Best Broker - MENA axi

"Winning a Global Forex Award - Retail is a huge achievement and one that will set businesses apart, helping them to engage with new potential customers and retain current client trust and loyalty. Well done to all of this year's winners," adds Mike.

The Global Forex Awards - Retail are sponsored by: Algoforest, axi, Axia Trade, Bold Prime, Century Financial, Dollars Markets, Eightcap, FOREX.com, ForexVPS, FP Markets, Garnet Trade, IronFX, IUX.com, Markets4you, NPB FX, OctaFX, OneRoyal, PrimeXBT, RoboForex, RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH, Scope Markets, Skilling, t4trade, Trade Nation, Ultima Markets and Valetax.

Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts four international awards.

