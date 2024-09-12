NHPC has awarded 1. 2 GW of solar capacity at an average price of INR 2. 56 ($0. 031). Avaada Energy, Essar Renewables, Jevargi Solar, Mahindra Susten, and Onward Solar Power secured the projects, which will be connected to India's interstate transmission system. From pv magazine India NHPC has published the results of its latest 1. 2 GW solar tender. It has allocated all of the capacity to five bidders at an average price of INR 2. 56/kWh. Essar Renewables won 300 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 2. 56/kWh. Jevargi Solar (Rays Power Infra) secured 200 MW and Onward Solar Power took 50 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...