GlobeNewswire
12.09.2024 10:10 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on DSV (269/24)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on DSV
(DSV) for four hours, after which time an assessment of market conditions will
be made to determine if stressed market conditions are still valid. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1245672
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
