

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 95.67 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 95.00.



Against the New Zealand and the U.S. dollars, the aussie advanced to a 9-day high of 1.0894 and a 6-day high of 0.6695 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.0875 and 0.6672, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie climbed to 6-day highs of 1.6458 and 0.9084 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6496 and 0.9059, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the kiwi, 0.68 against the greenback, 1.62 against the euro and 0.91 against the loonie.



