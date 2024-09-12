

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.7898 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7942.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to 2-day highs of 0.6159 and 87.97 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6136 and 87.35, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.76 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback and 90.00 against the yen.



