

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DouYu International Holdings (DOYU):



Earnings: -RMB49.169 million in Q2 vs. RMB6.848 million in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB1.58 in Q2 vs. RMB0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DouYu International Holdings reported adjusted earnings of -RMB45.499 million or -RMB1.46 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB1.032 billion in Q2 vs. RMB1.392 billion in the same period last year.



