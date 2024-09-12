Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4081R | ISIN: US25985W2044 | Ticker-Symbol: DY8
Tradegate
10.09.24
08:45 Uhr
7,550 Euro
-0,450
-5,62 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9508,15012:01
7,9508,15010:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOUYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR7,550-5,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.