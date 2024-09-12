

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.4937 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4946.



Against the yen and the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 2-day highs of 105.44 and 1.3564 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 104.85 and 1.3571, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.48 against the euro, 109.00 against the yen and 1.34 against the greenback.



