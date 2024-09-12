

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to 2-day lows of 157.52 against the euro, 186.64 against the pound and 143.04 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 156.74, 185.65 and 142.35, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 167.59 from Wednesday's closing value of 164.04.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 161.00 against the euro, 192.00 against the pound, 147.00 against the greenback and 170.00 against the franc.



