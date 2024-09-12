Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 11:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 12 September 2024

Name of applicant:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Name of scheme:

General purposes block listing March 2023

Period of return:

From:

13 March 2024

To:

12 September 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

21,565,119

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

8,400,000

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

13,165,119

Name of contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

Telephone: 01534 700000


© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.