

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc rose to more than a 3-week low of 0.8549 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8520.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc advanced to an 8-day low of 0.9417 and a 6-day low of 1.1153 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.9384 and 1.1114, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the greenback, 0.96 against the euro and 1.13 against the pound.



